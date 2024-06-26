DAR GLOBAL SETS A NEW BENCHMARK IN LUXURY HOSPITALITY WITH LAUNCH OF THE $500 MILLION TRUMP INTERNATIONAL OMAN IN AIDA

DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, introduces Trump International Oman at its expansive AIDA project, one of the world’s largest premium mixed-use real estate developments.

Valued at $500 million, this development includes a luxury hotel, hanging suites, furnished villas, and apartments serviced by the hotel. It features a 18-hole Championship golf course, a members-only club, and the Cliff Hanging Night Club. Opening in December 2028, the 140-key, 5-star hotel complex is beachfront, offering guests complimentary private beach access.

AIDA is a joint venture between Dar Global and the Trump Organization, in partnership with Omran Group, Oman’s executive arm for tourism development. Situated atop a hill over 100 meters high, AIDA boasts panoramic views of rocky canyons and endless beaches.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO, Dar Global, said: “The launch of Trump International Oman in AIDA, signifies a significant leap in our endeavor to build an unmatched hospitality portfolio in the world’s most coveted destinations. Reflecting Dar Global and Trump Organization’s commitment to excellence, this landmark establishment not only sets new standards in international hospitality but also advances Oman’s tourism vision, drawing in a broader audience while stimulating domestic tourism.”

Eric Trump, EVP, The Trump Organization, said: “In collaboration with Dar Global, we proudly introduce Trump International Oman in AIDA, ushering in a new era of style, service, and exclusivity with the renowned Trump standard. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to crafting iconic luxury experiences for discerning travelers and investors, enhancing Oman’s prominence as a premier global destination.”

Unique to Trump International in Oman are picturesque hanging suites with private pools and ensuite bathrooms offering sweeping views. Complementing the golfing lifestyle are a training academy and a members-only club with exclusive amenities for networking and social events. The Cliff Hanging Night Club, a first in the ME, offers an unrivalled setting for bespoke events and celebrations. Other amenities include diverse dining options, banqueting and meeting facilities, and an expansive SPA.

Disclaimer: Trump International Oman is not owned, developed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Al Arkan Property Development SPC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the “Trump” name and mark under license, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

SOURCE Dar Global