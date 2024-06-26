AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

The Beko Inheritance campaign wins Bronze at Cannes Lions

PRNewswire June 27, 2024

Beko, one of Europe’s leading home technology brands, was awarded the Bronze Lion at the prestigious Cannes Lions international competition for its global “The Beko Inheritance” campaign. Blending creativity and humor, the campaign emphasizes the durability and longevity of Beko products.

ISTANBUL, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Combining innovative technologies with superior quality, Beko, which is among Europe’s leading technology brands, continues to reinforce its global success with awards. Shortlisted in two categories, “Print & Publishing” and “Media” at the 71st Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity with its global campaign “The Beko Inheritance”, the company won the Bronze Lion award in the “Print & Publishing” category.

The Beko Inheritance Campaign_1

Launched in April across global markets, “The Beko Inheritance” campaign has captured a broad audience through a film produced by VML. Directed by Jack Howard, the film masterfully combines creativity and humor, presenting a mysterious storyline. The plot revolves around family inheritance tensions that culminate in a surprising will, aiming to highlight the durability and longevity of Beko products through an unconventional narrative. The film features a distinguished cast, including Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey), Ross Hatt (The Gentlemen), and Marty Cruickshank (The Crown).

Within the scope of the campaign, a multi-channel communication strategy was implemented, and in addition to digital media and influencer communications, different events were organized in Egypt and Spain. The will template has been signed and shared by influencers. The campaign received approximately 5 billion impressions across press and social media channels.

Film link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJydkwE6oTw 

 About Beko:  

Beko is one of the top three large home appliance brands in Europe* in the white goods sector. Beko is helping customers make better choices for healthier lifestyles and contribute to a healthier environment. The brand’s essence is built on the motto of ‘Beko state of mind,’ which defines the absolute confidence that customers have in making the right choices. Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing innovative, reliable, efficient and sustainable products.  
**Source Euromonitor International Limited; Large Appliances as per “Major Appliances” in Consumer Appliances 2024ed, retail volume, 2023 data

 

The Beko Inheritance Campaign_2

 

Beko Logo

 

SOURCE Beko

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

