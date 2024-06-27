Crazy Domains Delivers New AI Website Builder

Crazy Domains leverages AI to simplify building websites for SMBs

SYDNEY, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Crazy Domains , one of Australia and New Zealand’s top domain and hosting providers delivers its new AI Website Builder to streamline the website building process for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs.

A challenge that many SMBs encounter when first starting to establish an online presence is not knowing where to start. It may be daunting and time-consuming for entrepreneurs trying to find a domain name, create a logo, build a website and write content for that website. With AI Builder, Crazy Domains’ customers get a professional website, within minutes.

Crazy Domains’ AI Website Builder allows customers to find what they are looking for while AI does the work. The intuitive onboarding assistant streamlines the entire website creation process. Users select the business category, offer a name for their website, input contact details, and specify their content preferences. Then, the AI creates a ready-to-publish website complete with AI-generated texts, sections, and call-to-actions (CTAs) specifically tailored to the user’s choices. The AI Website Builder is designed to help businesses quickly launch a unique website tailored to their business.

Crazy Domains supports customers at every stage of their journey, from website creation and domain registration to hosting, online brand marketing, and more. AI Website Builder designs a personalised website, bringing together relevant images with a compelling design and content. And AI Writer’s AI-generated written and visual content can be easily edited and customised to the user’s preferences in the easy-to-use interface. AI Writer also supports the effortless creation of social media posts, email marketing campaigns, blogs and more.

“Crazy Domains has always set out to help businesses in every step of their journey as they build and grow their online presence,” said Sruthi Yalaka, Vice President of Product in the Asia-Pacific region at Newfold Digital, parent company of Crazy Domains. “With AI Website Builder, our team has simplified the website building process by implementing AI-powered capabilities and giving small businesses the efficiency, speed and strength they need in their online presence.”

To learn more about Crazy Domain’s AI Builder, please visit www.crazydomains.com.au/web-builder .

About Crazy Domains:

Crazy Domains was established in the year 2000. From humble beginnings, we’ve grown to become one of the top Online Solutions Providers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Southeast Asia, reaching across the United Kingdom and India. Our solutions include cloud web hosting, email hosting, online marketing services, web and logo design, and more—all with the goal of helping our customers thrive online. We assist entrepreneurs, SMBs, and larger, established businesses go from good to legendary.

About Newfold Digital:

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Our portfolio of brands includes: Crazy Domains, Bluehost, HostGator, Markmonitor, Network Solutions, Yoast and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com .

Media Contact:

Paola Lorenzo, Public Relations Manager

corporatecommunications@newfold.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1593752/4784744/Newfold_Digital_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/crazy-domains-delivers-new-ai-website-builder-302183565.html

SOURCE Newfold Digital