  contract

Accor, Paris 2024 Premium Partner, unveils its press kit

PRNewswire June 27, 2024

A month to go before the start of Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Games and Accor unveils its press kit regarding its partnership.

PARIS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a Premium Partner of Paris 2024, Accor will roll out its complete vision of hospitality throughout the Athletes and Media Villages, in our hotels, at Club France and during the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

Accor_Paris_2024_Olympics

Accor embodies a pioneering spirit. As a trailblazer, our Group is deeply involved in the huge boost to economic activity that this international event represents. Jobs are being created, industries are growing, France is nurturing its vision of service and hospitality. Our 1,700 hotels around the country and our 40,000 Heartists® will be involved in this incredible adventure, which will be a unique opportunity to showcase our talents and expertise.

Accor embodies commitment to sporting circles. […] We are making long-term progress alongside major teams and events, including PSG, Roland-Garros, the Tour de France, and both the Football and Rugby World Cups. This year, this unwavering commitment takes the form of the Paris 2024 Olympics & Paralympics and the America’s Cup.

Accor embodies an incredible human adventure. We have always offered unforgettable experiences that reflect our focus on innovation. This year, we are rising to the challenge of meeting the needs of diverse cultures, of supporting athletes and media, and of paying particular attention to people with disabilities. […]

Let’s make this occasion a moment to be proud of. Now is the time for us to put France on the map. For Accor, it is an opportunity to showcase our talents. […]

Let Paris 2024 begin!

From Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO, Accor

Discover Accor x Paris 2024 Press Kit

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in more than 5,600 properties, 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 45 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion.  Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on XFacebookLinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok

Press contacts

Line CRIELOUE – line.crieloue@accor.com
Melanie MAHIETTE – melanie.mahiette@accor.com 
Pauline THISSE – pauline.thisse@accor.com
Alexis BLOTTIERE – alexis.blottiere@accor.com 

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2448881/Accor_Press_Kit.pdf

Sebastien_Bazin_Accor

 

Accor_Paris_2024_Logo

SOURCE Accor





