AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

SANY Marine and SGP Collaborate to Advance Sustainable Development and Strategic Cooperation in Saudi Arabian Ports

PRNewswire June 27, 2024

SHANGHAI, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On June 25th, SANY Marine, a subsidiary of SANY Heavy Industry, signed a landmark agreement with Saudi Global Ports Company (SGP), a joint venture between PSA International and local partners, to promote sustainable development and strategic cooperation in Saudi Arabian ports. This agreement, which includes the purchase of 80 electric trucks, represents the largest single order of electric trucks globally.

The signing ceremony was attended by high-profile figures, including Mr. Rayan AlBakri, Deputy Minister of Transport of Saudi Arabia, Edward Tah, CEO of SGP, Fu Weizhong, Chairman of SANY Marine, and Tang Weibin, General Manager of Overseas Marketing. This event underscores the commitment to driving sustainable growth in the port industry.

SGP, a joint venture between PSA, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Al Blagha Group, aims to accelerate the low-carbon development and modernization of PSA’s ports. SANY Marine’s electric trucks will contribute to addressing climate change and align with Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” sustainable development goals.

This collaboration is part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to position itself as a key global logistics hub connecting three continents. The facility was awarded “Port of the Year” at the 2024 ShipTek Awards and will have the largest electric fleet in the Middle East upon completion of the transaction.

SANY’s electric trucks will play a vital role in port operations by reducing air and greenhouse gas emissions through zero-emission technology, thus protecting the environment. They also offer higher energy efficiency and cost savings in operation and maintenance.

Omar Hariri, Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority, expressed his excitement about the contract, stating, “This contract contributes to the development and modernization of the port, making it a flexible and sustainable logistics center.”

Earlier this year, SANY Heavy Industry delivered 50 dump trucks to Saudi Arabia. Along with over 1,700 SANY Heavy Industry equipment deployed at the NEOM construction site, these vehicles mark a significant contribution to the region’s development.

SGP has been collaborating with SANY Marine, a subsidiary of SANY Heavy Industry, since 2013. To date, approximately 50 mobile port equipment and six rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) have been delivered.

SOURCE SANY Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.