AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AIMA Q7: Redefining Intelligent Two-Wheeled Electric Vehicles with a Grand Launch at the 2024 World Intelligent Industry Expo

PRNewswire June 27, 2024

TIANJIN, China, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On June 20th, AIMA made a notable presence at the 2024 World Intelligent Industry Expo with the launch of the AIMA Q7 official product under the theme “Intelligent Flagship, Born for Family”. The 2024 World Intelligent Industry Expo showcases the latest artificial intelligence technology and industrial advancements globally. This is the second consecutive year that AIMA has been invited to participate in the expo. This event held great significance within the global intelligent industry landscape, as AIMA showcased its pioneering single electric vehicle product, asserting its leadership in the industry. Additionally, the expo served as a platform for AIMA to communicate its visionary approach to intelligent transportation, presenting its significant achievements and outlining plans for an intelligent future, garnering attention on a global scale.

Chic Technology Pioneers the Industry

AIMA Redefines Intelligent Mobility with Advanced Products

During the AIMA Q7 product launch, Mo Xuan, Chief Brand Officer of AIMA Technology Group Co., Ltd, underscored AIMA’s commitment to crafting exceptional vehicles for every family travel. With its sleek design, Pantone color, comfortable ride, TCS safety tech, and intelligent features, AIMA Q7 embodies the essence of home and travel, epitomizing AIMA’s brand ethos while showcasing the brand’s profound exploration and fusion of beauty, fashion, and technology.

“Transforming Intelligent Two-Wheeled Electric Vehicles,” as described by Xiao Bing, Chief of Research and Development at AIMA Technology Group Co. Ltd, showcases how AIMA’s flagship intelligent vehicle, AIMA Q7, embodies a true evolution in intelligence. Through the seamless integration of intelligent interaction terminals, intelligent riding terminals, and intelligent ecological interconnection, AIMA Q7 establishes a perfect closed loop of innovative experiences. By leveraging advanced technologies such as lead-acid BMS, self-developed full-stack controllers, 4G&BeiDou applications, and multiple intelligent driving modes, AIMA continues to set the standard in the industry for advanced products.

Embedded within AIMA’s vision and strategic plans is an unwavering dedication to user-centric principles, a commitment to scientific and technological innovation, and a resolute action to dispel doubt. Within these pursuits, we witness the commitment and responsibility of an industry leader, as well as a warm and compassionate approach that is both forward-thinking and technologically advanced. AIMA’s endeavors bring joy and love to users across the globe.

 

SOURCE AIMA Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.