Sungrow Hydrogen won the bidding for the world’s largest green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol integrated project

HEFEI, China, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Sungrow Hydrogen has won the biding of China Energy Engineering Corporation(CEEC) Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park project in Jilin China, which is the world’s largest green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol integrated project. Accounting for the largest share of this Section, Sungrow Hydrogen 1000Nm³/h ALK hydrogen production system will be applied in this project.

CEEC Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park project is among the first batch of “Green and Low-carbon Advanced Technology Demonstration Projects” of China National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC), the largest green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol integrated project worldwide, and also the the first batch of large-scale demonstration projects of”Hydrogen Powers Jilin”. With more than $4 billion investment, this project is expected to produce 110,000 tonnes of green hydrogen, 600,000 tonnes of green ammonia and 60,000 tonnes of green methanol annually after it is put into operation.

Sungrow Hydrogen ALK and PEM water electrolyzer products have outstanding performance, and both of them had won the bidding of CEEC hydrogen production equipment centralized purchasing in 2023. Sungrow Hydrogen ALK hydrogen production system has reached the international leading level in technologies such as flexible green hydrogen production, electro-hydrogen coupling, energy management, and cluster control, and could realize efficient matching with synthetic ammonia and methanol production systems.

This project is the third project Sungrow Hydrogen won in Jilin province. In the future, Sungrow Hydrogen will actively promote the completion of the project and also the implementation of more projects on a global scale, opening up the path of large-scale production of green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol, promoting the further development of renewable energy hydrogen production and green hydrogen based chemical industry.

