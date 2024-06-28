AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Sungrow Hydrogen won the bidding for the world’s largest green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol integrated project

PRNewswire June 28, 2024

HEFEI, China, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Sungrow Hydrogen has won the biding of China Energy Engineering Corporation(CEEC) Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park project in Jilin China, which is the world’s largest green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol integrated project. Accounting for the largest share of this Section, Sungrow Hydrogen 1000Nm³/h ALK hydrogen production system will be applied in this project.

Hydrogen Equipment of Sungrow Hydrogen

CEEC Songyuan Hydrogen Energy Industrial Park project is among the first batch of “Green and Low-carbon Advanced Technology Demonstration Projects” of China National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC), the largest green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol integrated project worldwide, and also the the first batch of large-scale demonstration projects of”Hydrogen Powers Jilin”. With more than $4 billion investment, this project is expected to produce 110,000 tonnes of green hydrogen, 600,000 tonnes of green ammonia and 60,000 tonnes of green methanol annually after it is put into operation.

Sungrow Hydrogen ALK and PEM water electrolyzer products have outstanding performance, and both of them had won the bidding of CEEC hydrogen production equipment centralized purchasing in 2023. Sungrow Hydrogen ALK hydrogen production system has reached the international leading level in technologies such as flexible green hydrogen production, electro-hydrogen coupling, energy management, and cluster control, and could realize efficient matching with synthetic ammonia and methanol production systems.

This project is the third project Sungrow Hydrogen won in Jilin province. In the future, Sungrow Hydrogen will actively promote the completion of the project and also the implementation of more projects on a global scale, opening up the path of large-scale production of green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol, promoting the further development of renewable energy hydrogen production and green hydrogen based chemical industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sungrow-hydrogen-won-the-bidding-for-the-worlds-largest-green-hydrogen-ammonia-and-methanol-integrated-project-302184486.html

SOURCE Sungrow Hydrogen

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.