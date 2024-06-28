AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
iQIYI Unveils Over 250 New Shows at 4th Annual Content Showcase in North America

PRNewswire June 28, 2024

Announcing Expansion in Brazil with More Portuguese Offerings

BEIJING, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On June 27, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, concluded its fourth Annual Content Showcase virtually in North America, unveiling an impressive lineup of over 250 new Asian shows. The company also announced the expansion of its operations in Brazil, offering a wide range of Asian content with Portuguese subtitles to Brazilian viewers, along with enhanced content curation.

“We are thrilled to showcase our exciting content lineup to global audiences and expand iQIYI’s footprint in the Brazilian market,” said Leo GENG, Senior Vice President of iQIYI. “Following the successful launch of iQIYI’s original Chinese content in the Spanish-speaking markets last year, this expansion will further extend the reach of our premium content to audiences in Brazil and worldwide, demonstrating our commitment to catering to the diverse cultural needs of our global viewers.”

The newly announced shows will cover a diverse range of genres, bringing audiences an abundance of premium Chinese dramas and original variety shows. Highlights include Liying ZHAO’s urban suspense What a Wonderful World and Li SUN’s captivating new show Breaking the Shadows under “Light On Theatre” series, marking both actress’ first foray into these genres.

On the costume drama front, iQIYI presents the highly anticipated series Fangs of Fortune by the same team behind My Journey With You, and Reborn to Love starring Tian JING and Linghe ZHANG. Modern dramas also feature notable selections like The White Olive Tree with Zheyuan CHEN and Jie LIANG, Northward with Lu BAI and Hao OU, and A Beautiful Lie with Xingxu CHEN and Yuxi ZHANG. 

In addition to dramas, iQIYI unveiled a star-studded lineup for variety shows, including The King of Stand-Up Comedy, produced in partnership with Stephen Chow’s Bingo Group, and the new music variety show Youth Choir.

The Content Showcase also highlighted the expansion of iQIYI’s services on Roku TV to five additional markets in Central and South American, including Mexico, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia. This strategic growth aligns with its efforts to amplify the influence of Asia’s most compelling entertainment.

The complete Content Showcase can be accessed online at www.iq.com. As we progress, we remain excited and committed to shaping the future landscape of online entertainment.

Where can users watch iQIYI International?

iQIYI International offers a diverse range of Asian content tailored for global viewers, accessible on nearly any internet-connected device and available in over 190 territories and in 12 languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, and Korean. The company has distributed more than 8,000 drama series, variety shows, animation, and over 500 films worldwide.

iQIYI International can be accessed via website: www.iq.com or be downloaded from app stores.  It is also available via Smart TV applications so that more global users can gain access to iQIYI’s rich content library. A full list of these is provided below:

  • Samsung Smart TVs
  • LG Smart TVs
  • Google Chromecast
  • Android phones and tablets
  • Android TV
  • iPhones and iPads
  • Apple TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • ROKU TV

Poster of iQIYI drama series "Fangs of Fortune"

 

Poster of iQIYI drama series " The White Olive Tree"

iQIYI Press
press@qiyi.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/iqiyi-unveils-over-250-new-shows-at-4th-annual-content-showcase-in-north-america-302183024.html

SOURCE iQIYI

