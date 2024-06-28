BlueVoyant Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year

The company was also the winner of Microsoft United States Security Partner of the Year for the third time, and the Microsoft Canada Security Partner of the Year.

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BlueVoyant, a cybersecurity company that offers a comprehensive, outcomes-based, cloud-native cyber defense platform, today announced it has won the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year Award, recognizing its leading-edge cyber defense and strategic relationship with Microsoft. The company has additionally been named the Microsoft United States Security Partner of the Year for the third consecutive time, and the Microsoft Canada Security Partner of the Year for the first time. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Awards, which celebrate partners who deliver exceptional Microsoft-based solutions,” said Milan Patel, global head of managed detection and response (MDR) at BlueVoyant.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to helping clients maximize their Microsoft Security investment with worldclass expertise through the BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform. BlueVoyant empowers customers to deploy and manage their Microsoft Security stack with advanced cyber defense solutions that surpass traditional MDR or Security Operations Center (SOC) offerings. Our innovative approach has significantly grown our Microsoft customer base over the past three years, positioning us at the forefront of next-generation security operations by providing a programmatic approach to protecting customers’ networks, supply chains, and brands. As we transition to a world where AI is foundational, BlueVoyant is partnering with Microsoft to be at the cutting edge of generative AI. As part of the Microsoft Copilot for Security Design Council, we offer diagnostic and deployment services to help clients turn AI into a strategic cybersecurity asset.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from 4,700-plus nominations from more than 100 countries. BlueVoyant was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in cybersecurity worldwide, and in the U.S., and Canada.

The Security Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who is doing an exceptional job of providing customers with end-to-end security solutions (versus one-point solutions) based on Microsoft Security capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure Security.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” Said Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice president at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI and Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

BlueVoyant is committed to delivering industry-leading cyber defense and helping clients across the globe maximize their Microsoft Security investment with purpose-built advanced technologies that deploy and manage the full cybersecurity stack. With its focus on cyber defense, BlueVoyant offers cutting edge managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services for client’s Microsoft Security technology. BlueVoyant’s MXDR is part of a broader platform that includes advanced threat detection, continuous clear, open, and dark web monitoring, automated remediation playbooks, malicious phishing site takedowns, and supply chain monitoring and issue mitigation, to deliver a more complete internal and external security solution.

The company uses ML to cut cybersecurity alert noise, and to quickly and accurately predict the severity of emerging vulnerabilities. BlueVoyant additionally can help clients maximize Generative AI, such as Microsoft Copilot for Security, through readiness assessments and advisory services.

BlueVoyant has expanded its worldwide presence, including the opening of a new SOC in Leeds, England, with an additional EMEA SOC coming to join our existing SOC in Hungary, bolstering its presence in Japan, while also strengthening its Americas team.

Winning these awards is among a long list of recognition BlueVoyant has received from Microsoft. In 2023, BlueVoyant was named the Security MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, and a member of the Microsoft Copilot for Security Design Council. In 2022, BlueVoyant achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status, and was one of Microsoft’s top 150 managed security partners. In 2021, BlueVoyant was named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for the Top MDR Team.

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start 2024 Microsoft for Partners, Microsoft’s digital event on July 10 and 11. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

If you are interested in learning more about BlueVoyant’s Microsoft offerings, please visit http://bluevoyant.com/microsoft.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant delivers a comprehensive, cloud-native security operations platform that provides real-time threat monitoring for networks, endpoints, and supply chains, extending to the clear, deep, and dark web. The platform integrates advanced technology with expert human insight to offer extensive protection and swift threat mitigation, ensuring enterprise cybersecurity. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients globally and the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant sets the standard for modern cyber defense solutions.

BlueVoyant Press Contact:

Jennifer Schlesinger

jenny.schlesinger@bluevoyant.com

SOURCE BlueVoyant