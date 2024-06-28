AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Wondershare Filmora Releases Gen Z Whitepaper: ‘Gen Z in Action: Exploring This Generation’s Reflection on AI, Influencer Culture, and Content Creation’

PRNewswire June 28, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wondershare Filmora, one of the most popular video editing software for young creators, released its first Gen Z Whitepaper based on a comprehensive interview and survey focusing on the aspect of Gen Z social reflection. This interview is an insightful study of Filmora users, college students, and high schoolers who are trending on social media and influencer culture in North America.

Click to download “Gen Z in Action” Whitepaper: 

This comprehensive document, based on a survey of nearly 1,000 Gen Z individuals, explores the dynamic and innovative world of this generation, shedding light on their dedication, entrepreneurial spirit, curiosity, adaptation to AI, and passion for content creation. The whitepaper aims to debunk common misconceptions about Gen Z, revealing a generation that values skills, authenticity, and the integration of AI in their creative processes. This insightful white paper is titled the same as Filmora’s Gen Z documentary, “Gen Z in Action.”

Wondershare Filmora Gen Z Documentary and Whitepaper: Gen Z in Action Fearfiction

Key Findings:

  • Valuing Education with a Focus on Skills and Entrepreneurship: While traditional education remains important, Gen Z places a higher priority on practical skills and entrepreneurial ventures.
  • Passion for Content Creation: Driven by expression, authenticity, and entertainment, content creation is a significant passion for Gen Z, offering flexible working hours and potential passive income.
  • Trust in Live Content: Gen Z trusts creators and finds their product recommendations particularly influential when delivered through live streams, perceiving live content as more genuine than pre-recorded content.
  • Adaptation to AI: Gen Z has adeptly adapted AI for content creation, communication, and data analysis. They view AI not as a job threat but as a tool to boost productivity and serve as a creative partner.

“In the past decades, we’ve witnessed the thriving of social media and content creation renovated by the millennials. It’s been a decade of incredible transformation in the digital space, driven by events like VidCon, the creator’s gala. We are fortunate to embrace the new era of AI and this new generation, who are a force of nature, bursting with individuality, creativity, and unique storytelling styles. They’re redefining self-expression and the social media landscape through videos and live streaming. We’re here to empower every person to tell their story.” – Christy, VP, Wondershare.

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with users in mind, offering smooth performance and an intuitive interface. With advanced AI capabilities, over 220,000 creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, it provides everything you need to realize your creative vision. Filmora is accessible across all platforms. Download for free on Filmora, follow us on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to learn more

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a global software company known for innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp, Wondershare serves over 100 million users in 150 countries with software for video editing, PDF management, data recovery, and more.

Media Contact: irisl@wondershare.com

SOURCE Wondershare Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.