KEENON Robotics Explored ‘Where Humans Meet Machines’ at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions Dalian 2024: Robots Open The Door for AI to Enter The Physical World

PRNewswire June 28, 2024

DALIAN, China, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KEENON Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, was honored to participate in the World Economic Forum’s 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, held in Dalian, China from June 25-27. Tony Li, CEO and Founder of KEENON Robotics, was invited to several key sessions, sharing insights and engaging with industry experts. He also delivered a presentation titled “Autonomous Systems: Where Humans Meet Machines” on the final day, discussing AI and robotics trends with leaders and participants from various sectors around the world.

The forum brought together top academics, politicians, business leaders, youth and civil society to address global issues. Themed “Next Frontiers for Growth,” this year’s forum focused on six pillars: the new global economy, China and the world, entrepreneurship in the age of AI, new frontiers for industries, investing in people, and connecting climate, nature, and energy. Approximately 1,600 guests from around 80 countries and regions explored new economic pathways and global trends, addressing significant and trending topics in the global economy.

During the presentation, Li highlighted the transformative impact of intelligent autonomous systems, emphasizing their independent decision-making capabilities and integration into human life through AI advancements, thereby bridging AI with the physical world. He also discussed the evolution of traditional robots, primarily used in industrial scenarios for repetitive tasks, and explained how AI innovations are enabling the development of general-purpose robots, now applied in industries such as hospitality and food service, with potential broader societal implications.

Li also pointed out that the increasing adoption of diverse types of robots in East Asia reflects rapid technological advancements, growing market demand, and a culture of innovation in the region. It underscores the importance of preparing for a future where intelligent autonomous systems will play an increasingly prevalent role in society.

KEENON Robotics remains committed to exploring new frontiers in global robotics applications, driven by innovation, collaboration and a dedication to advancing technology for the benefit of society.

For more information and press inquiries, please contact global@keenon.com or visit http://www.keenon.com/en/ 

About KEENON Robotics

A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

 

SOURCE KEENON Robotics

