  • medical research

Pierre Fabre Laboratories announce granting of European marketing authorization for OBGEMSA™ (vibegron) in overactive bladder.

PRNewswire June 29, 2024

CASTRES, France, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The European Commission (EC) has authorized the marketing of OBGEMSA™ (vibegron) by Pierre Fabre Laboratories for the symptomatic treatment of overactive bladder syndrome in adults, a particularly debilitating condition affecting over 70 million patients* in Europe. In 2022, Pierre Fabre Laboratories acquired the exclusive license for vibegron from Urovant Sciences Gmbh for the registration and commercialization of this innovative treatment in the European Economic Area. The decision of the EC will be applicable to all EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. OBGEMSA™ is a trademark owned by Urovant Sciences.

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2451098/Pierre_Fabre.pdf

We are delighted with this development, which will allow European patients to benefit from a new therapeutic option for overactive bladder syndrome and further strengthen our expertise of over 40 years in urology. This decision confirms Pierre Fabre Laboratories’ commitment to offering patients innovative therapies that provide better management of chronic debilitating diseases,” said Eric Ducournau, CEO of Pierre Fabre Laboratories.

The decision of the EC follows the favorable opinion issued on April 25 by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It is based on the results of two pivotal, multicenter, double-blind, randomized phase 3 studies in adults with overactive bladder symptoms. Study RVT-901-3003 (EMPOWUR) evaluated the efficacy, tolerability, and safety of vibegron (at a dose of 75 mg per day) over 12 weeks compared to placebo and with tolterodine as a positive control. Its extension, study RVT-901-3004 (EMPOWUR Extension), double-blindly evaluated the long-term safety, tolerability, and efficacy of vibegron over 52 weeks, with tolterodine as an active comparator. In these studies, vibegron, as a new selective agonist of beta-3 adrenergic receptors (AR), demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile in the symptomatic treatment of urgency, increased frequency of urination, and urge urinary incontinence (UUI) that can occur in patients with overactive bladder syndrome.

Contact:

Laurence MARCHAL
laurence.marchal@pierre-fabre.com 

Pierre Fabre Logo

 

SOURCE Pierre Fabre

