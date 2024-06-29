AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Enchanting Deyang Shines in Hong Kong

PRNewswire June 29, 2024

HONG KONG, June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from Xinhuanet:

On June 29, “‘See the Spectacular and Kaleidoscopic China’—Victoria Park Celebrate the Return of Hong Kong” opens in Victoria Park, Hong Kong, and Deyang, catching the audience’s attention with its unique charm. In the exhibition, people immerse in the whole archaeological research process via Sanxingdui VR interactive cabin, buy the lovely Sanxingdui cultural and creative products, see the ingenious skills of intangible cultural heritage, queue up in front of various speciality food stalls…… They fully enjoy themselves in Deyang’s beautiful cityscape and the mysterious Sanxingdui culture.

Sanxingdui becomes the most popular in Deyang’s exhibition. In Sanxingdui VR interactive cabin, the audience “walk” into the exact Sanxingdui archaeological site, and close contact with the new archaeological technologies used on site. They can also scan the QR code of Sanxingdui Museum, appreciate the over 2-metre bronze statue, the bronze mask with protruding eyes and big ears, and the mask with a gold content of about 85%. They feel like travelling back, as the life of ancient Shu people slowly unfolds in front of their eyes.

Also, more than 40 cultural and creative products from Sanxingdui Museum appear in the exhibition: “Chuan Shu Xiaodui” blind box, “Long Hu Zun” tea set, bronze bird plush toy, bronze standing man…… They are all popular among the audience.

Mianzhu New Year’s painting, Deyang Chaozhou-style round fan, Luojiang soybean meat, eight delicacies oily cake, Changlin century egg…… The local specialities, old brands, intangible cultural heritage skills and distinctive food have attracted many audience to stop to watch, try and buy. The exhibition also highlights Deyang’s other urban cultural landmarks such as China Dried Noodle Village, China Mianzhu New Year’s painting Village, Sanxingdui and Long Men Zhi Dian International Tourism Resort.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/enchanting-deyang-shines-in-hong-kong-302186320.html

SOURCE Xinhuanet

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.