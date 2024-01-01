AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Agoda shares top five international city destinations for the first half of 2024

PRNewswire July 1, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tokyo emerged as the most popular international city destination for the first half of 2024, according to digital travel platform Agoda. The travel insights further reveal the popularity of Bangkok, Osaka, Seoul, and Kuala Lumpur, as destinations that follow behind Tokyo to round out the top five.

Top Five International Destinations of the First Half of 2024 – Agoda

1

Tokyo

2

Bangkok

3

Osaka

4

Seoul

5

Kuala Lumpur

The accommodation ranking highlights Tokyo’s appeal as a leading destination for travelers, with its blend of modernity and tradition attracting a diverse range of visitors. Bangkok, known for its vibrant street life and cultural landmarks, secured the second spot, while Osaka’s culinary scene and historical sites placed it third. Seoul and Kuala Lumpur, known for their unique cultural experiences and urban attractions, completed the top five.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “The insights from the first half of 2024 underscore the continued popularity of these dynamic Asian cities. Each destination offers a unique blend of experiences that cater to a wide range of travelers. And at Agoda, we offer great value deals for these top destinations and many others, helping travelers see the world for less.”

The data also indicates a trend towards urban exploration, with travelers showing a preference for cities that offer a mix of cultural, culinary, and entertainment options.

In addition to over four million holiday properties, the Agoda platform also offers more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities, which can all be combined in the same booking. Ideal for planning a comprehensive travel experience, whether to visit these top destinations, a hidden gem off the beaten track, or anywhere else.

ABOUT THE DATA: The ranking is based on international accommodation bookings made on Agoda between 1 January 2024 and 10 June 2024.

