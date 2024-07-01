Sheraton Celebrates the Opening of its 100th Hotel in Greater China with the Debut of Sheraton Lanzhou Anning

The new hotel made its debut in the city of the Yellow River with refreshing design, embodying the brand spirit of “The World’s Gathering Place” with vibrant energy

LANZHOU, China, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands, today announced the opening of Sheraton Lanzhou Anning in Lanzhou of Gansu province. The opening also marks the 100th Sheraton Hotel in Greater China, where the brand made its market debut 50 years ago. Located in the heart of Lanzhou’s Anning District, the new hotel draws on the brand’s roots as a gathering place for both locals and guests in communities around the world, which continues to evolve through Sheraton’s new design vision of creating intuitive and holistic experiences through spaces to connect, be productive, and enjoy a sense of belonging.

“We are delighted to welcome the 100th hotel for Sheraton brand in China in Lanzhou of Gansu province. said Betty Tian, Vice President, Marketing, Communications, Premium & Select Brands, Greater China, ” Throughout the 87-year brand development globally, Sheraton has been committed to innovation, establishing the industry’s first computerized central reservation system in 1958. With the opening of the Sheraton Sanya Resort in 2003, the concept of leisure destination resorts was introduced to China. Over the past 50 years of development with China’s tourism industry, Sheraton has become a symbol of premium hotel brand in the country. The brand’s new vision of transformation journey that began in 2018 aims to introduce the brand spirit of ‘The World’s Gathering Place’ to more travel destinations favored by guests. In the future, we will continue to focus on guests, innovate, and enhance the vitality of the brand.”

Sheraton Lanzhou Anning marks the debut of the Sheraton brand in Lanzhou of Gansu province. The new hotel provides a scenic setting on the bank of the Yellow River and near Lanzhou’s bustling industrial and educational center, the Anning District. The new hotel boasts a prime location with convenient transportation access. It ‘s approximately 55 kilometers from Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport and about 6 kilometers from Lanzhou West Railway Station. Guests can easily visit historical and cultural attractions such as the Gansu Provincial Museum and the Zhongshan Bridge during their stay.

A Modern-Day Community Hub

At the heart of the new experience at Sheraton Lanzhou Anning is the lobby, which was designed as a holistic and open space that invites people to connect or be alone amongst others, creating a sense of energy and belonging. A destination steeped in heritage and history, the property called upon The Yellow River culture, Silk Road culture, and ecological culture as sources of inspiration for its interior design. For example, the lobby’s background wall draws inspiration from the undulating hills of the Silk Road, using modern abstract techniques and metallic materials to depict the charm of the Lanzhou Silk Road Desert.

As iconic public spaces of the Sheraton brand’s transformed design, the Community Table, The Booths, and The Studios are focal points in the lobby. The brand’s signature Community Table is an inviting, purpose-built workspace that anchors the hotel’s lobby and allow guests to work, eat and drink while soaking up the energy of the space. Guests can also retreat in Sheraton’s signature The Booths, a quiet space that offers privacy without breaking the flow. The Studios, located in the lobby of the hotel, provide flexible event spaces to meet guests’ needs and a relaxed atmosphere that can foster communication and collaboration with team members.

New Elevated Food & Beverage Experience

The hotel showcases the distinctively local culinary scene with three restaurants and a specialty café concept, and a cozy bar. Sheraton Lanzhou Anning’s new elevated food & beverage features &More by Sheraton, transitioning guests seamlessly from day to night with creative, convenient and flexible culinary & beverage options. Daily Social features gourmet buffets and a la carte menus with an impressive selection of international and regional favorites. YUE, Sheraton’s signature Chinese restaurant, creatively combines Cantonese cuisine with seafood and offers a unique culinary experience with 24 private dining rooms. Additional culinary and beverage offerings include Soo Noodles, where guests can savor authentic Lanzhou noodles of different flavors along with local snacks and Unspoken, an intimate bar serving creative cocktails and fine wines from all around the world.

Guest Rooms & Club Lounges that Champion Productivity

The Sheraton Lanzhou Anning features 354 modern and stylish guest rooms and suites, ranging from 42-square meters to 190-square meters. Floor-to-ceiling windows welcome natural light into each room, while soft finishes and light wood tones complement each other to create a warm and elegant feeling of home. Additionally, all guest rooms are equipped with convenient office desks and chairs, integrated chargers, and multi-level intelligent lighting systems. The bathrooms are designed with modern walk-in showers and bath amenities by Gilchrist & Soames.

Sheraton Club, an exclusive space for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and guests staying at Executive Floor, offers an elevated experience in which guests are uplifted through meaningful productivity and a connection to the environment. Guests will find curated food and beverage offerings, premium amenities, enhanced connectivity, and a private atmosphere for working and relaxing.

The Art of Gatherings and Leisure Experiences

Sheraton Lanzhou Anning offers 1,900 square meters of banquet and meeting space. The 1,200-square-meter pillarless Grand Ballroom is 8 meters in height, which can accommodate up to 1,000 guests and is equipped with a 108-square-meter embedded HD LED screen. The hotel also offers five versatile meeting rooms ranging from 30 to 60 square meters. Sheraton Fitness that is completed with advanced aerobic exercise equipment, as well as an indoor heated Swimming Pool.

“We are very proud of this milestone opening and feel that Sheraton Lanzhou Anning is perfectly primed to represent Sheraton Hotels’ existing legacy and bright future as the 100th property in Greater China.” said Peng Sun, General Manager, Sheraton Lanzhou Anning. ” The hotel will provide an ideal gathering place for guests from around the world in Lanzhou with the features and experiences of Sheraton’s transformation, diverse dining options, and signature services.”

For more information about Sheraton Lanzhou Anning Hotel, visit www.marriott.com/LHWAS.

