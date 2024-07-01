Just because we love Orange Marmalade: Jo Malone London partners with Paddington™

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Jo Malone London is delighted to announce a collaboration with a figure widely associated with kindness. The little bear with a big heart: Paddington™. The epitome of seeing the best in everyone and giving “just because,” the beloved bear has inspired a series of limited-edition scented gifts from the British fragrance and lifestyle house.

At the heart of this collection is a cologne that celebrates Paddington’s favourite snack, the marmalade sandwiches he hides beneath his famous red hat. A refined take on the most British preserve, Orange Marmalade blends warm woods with orange zest to create a marvellous, golden fragrance.

In addition to the cologne, there are four limited-edition gift collections—including one presented in a special trunk design, inspired by Paddington’s suitcase—featuring Jo Malone London favourites across cologne, home and bath & body categories. Each ready to be gifted to loved ones, just because they’re marvellous.

“A childhood favourite and now our latest collaborator, Paddington conjures up cherished memories of fun-filled summer trips by train, exploring the British countryside and coastline—always with a picnic in tow. And when it comes to our Orange Marmalade Cologne, really there was no other choice of partner we’d rather share our scent with—or marmalade sandwich, come to that.”

– Jo Dancey, Global Brand President

“We are delighted to be partnering with Jo Malone London to celebrate the marvellous Orange Marmalade scent inspired by Paddington’s favourite food. It is exciting to see both brands coming together to celebrate British heritage, as well as the shared values of kindness and generosity, in a campaign that captures Paddington’s essence so beautifully.”

– Françoise Guyonnet, EVP Kids Brands STUDIOCANAL & CEO The Copyrights Group (a STUDIOCANAL company)

Whatever the occasion—whether a thank you, a meaningful date or just because—Jo Malone London approaches it with generosity. However big or small the moment or reason for gifting, we want to make it a special one. Just because.

The full limited-edition collection includes:

Orange Marmalade Cologne 100ml

A Marvellous Treat

Contains English Pear & Freesia Hand Cream [30ml/50ml] in a decorated pouch

Marvellous Miniatures Set

Contains Orange Marmalade Cologne 30ml, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash 100ml, Lime Basil & Mandarin Travel Candle and English Pear & Freesia Hand Cream 30ml

Marvellous Scented Trio

Contains Orange Marmalade Cologne 100ml, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash 250ml and Lime Basil & Mandarin Home Candle

Marvellous Luxuries Collection

Contains Orange Marmalade Cologne 30ml, Orange Marmalade Cologne 100ml, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Body & Hand Wash 250ml, English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Lotion 250ml, Lime Basil & Mandarin Home Candle and English Pear & Freesia Diffuser

Explore the limited-edition collection in-store and online at jomalone.co.uk from 1 July 2024. Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest @JoMaloneLondon #JustBecause.

About Paddington

For 65 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted readers all over the world with his stories about Paddington, the bear from Peru, famous for his love of marmalade. The kindness and humour in the stories appeal to children and adults alike, ensuring Paddington’s enduring popularity from one generation to the next.

HarperCollins Children’s Books has published Paddington’s adventures continuously since 13 October 1958 when, as William Collins, it first introduced A Bear Called Paddington to the world.

Since then, Paddington’s adventures have been adapted several times for television and at the end of 2014 Paddington made his debut on the big screen. A further film Paddington 2 followed in 2017 with a third in the works. The movies were produced by STUDIOCANAL, European leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and series, part of CANAL+ Group, a major player in the creation and distribution of content worldwide. In 2020, a brand-new Paddington TV series designed for a pre-school audience, The Adventures of Paddington, launched on Nickelodeon, introducing him to a whole new set of fans.

You can catch-up with Paddington’s many adventures on: X and Instagram @paddingtonbear | Facebook.com/PaddingtonBear | dailymotion.com/Paddington | YouTube.com/Paddington.

About Jo Malone London: Since 1994 Jo Malone London has created a palette of exquisitely simple, elegant scents and curated a world where every sense is indulged. Acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. in 1999, today the brand is internationally known for its unexpected fragrances and distinctly British character.

About The Copyrights Group (a STUDIOCANAL company) The Copyrights Group, part of the European leader in film and series production and distribution STUDIOCANAL (a CANAL+ company), owns and manages the Paddington™ IP and official stores. It is a full-service international IP development agency and consultancy offering strategic worldwide brand development, licensing, and retail expertise.

The company develops a 360-brand strategy for Paddington based on raising awareness for the character worldwide. Alongside reaching millions on social media, Paddington’s global reach has also helped UNICEF raise millions for children in need through branded fundraising products since 2020. The Copyrights Group keeps expanding Paddington’s licensing program in all key categories including experiential.

