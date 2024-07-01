AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo receives regulatory approval for its governance transition as of July 1st, 2024. François REYL to join the Board of Directors and Pasha Bakhtiar to become CEO

PRNewswire July 1, 2024

GENEVA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — REYL Intesa Sanpaolo has received FINMA approval for the implementation of its new governance structure. François Reyl becomes a Member of the Bank’s Board of Directors and Chairman of its Strategic Committee. Pasha Bakhtiar, currently a Partner and Member of the Executive Committee, becomes the new CEO of the Bank and Chairman of the Executive Committee. The change will take effect on July 1st, 2024.

François Reyl and Pasha Bakhtiar

 

Under François Reyl’s leadership, REYL & Cie has expanded from an authorised securities dealer with 15 staff in Switzerland to a fully licensed Bank with 400 employees, an international presence and a diversified business scope. He co-led the incubation of Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank and, in 2021, initiated the negotiations that resulted in the Bank’s strategic partnership with Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking. François Reyl will continue to oversee the development of the Group’s strategic activities from a non-executive standpoint.

François Reyl, Partner and Chief Executive Officer, comments: “After 22 years in an executive role at Reyl & Cie, I am very pleased to hand over to Pasha Bakhtiar the role of ensuring the continuation of our operational activities and supporting the development of the Group’s strategy. This transition is the logical and planned evolution of REYL & Cie since its integration into the Intesa Sanpaolo Group in 2021.”

Pasha Bakhtiar, Partner, adds: “I am very honoured to pursue François Reyl’s entrepreneurial success as Chief Executive Officer of the Group and to bring my full commitment to the pursuit of our high value-added activities for all our clients, working closely with and for the benefit of all shareholders and our employees.”

 

About REYL Intesa Sanpaolo
www.reyl.com

Founded in 1973, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo is a diversified banking group with offices in Switzerland (Geneva, headquarters, Zurich, Lugano), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and the rest of the world (Singapore, Dubai). It manages assets in excess of CHF 20 billion (more than CHF 30 billion including minority interests) and employs around 400 professionals. In 2021, it entered into a strategic partnership with Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, a leading European banking player. Fideuram ISPB currently holds a 73% stake in REYL & Cie Ltd.

Developing an innovative approach to banking, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo serves a clientele of international entrepreneurs and institutional investors through its Wealth Management, Corporate Finance, Asset Services, and Asset Management business lines.

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo Logo

 

SOURCE REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.