CoinDesk Indices and AMINA Group Partner to Launch Bitcoin Trend Indicator Index

NEW YORK and ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — CoinDesk Indices, a leading provider of digital asset indices since 2014, in partnership with AMINA Bank AG , a leading Swiss crypto bank fully licensed in Switzerland, today launched the AMINA CoinDesk BTC Momentum Index (Ticker: BTIAMINA). BTIAMINA aims to provide a dynamic exposure to bitcoin with the objective of shifting from bitcoin to USD when price trends are unfavourable, thereby navigating the crypto seasons.

“Together with CoinDesk Indices, we are breaking down barriers with the intention to make digital asset products more accessible and manageable for professional investors,” said Amy Yu, CEO APAC of AMINA Group. “AMINA Group has been an early pioneer in regulated crypto investments and continues to distribute new and interesting digital asset related products under our licenses in Switzerland and Hong Kong in compliance with the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions.”

BTIAMINA measures the performance of a strategy that dynamically allocates between bitcoin and cash, based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Trend Indicator (BTI), a quantitative signal which conveys the presence, direction, and strength of the trend in the price of bitcoin using a purpose-built algorithm. The BTI is calculated daily and is derived from historical daily levels of the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX), using a non-discretionary methodology.

Key features of the AMINA CoinDesk BTC Momentum Index include:

Investment Universe: The index allocates between bitcoin and cash, providing flexibility in response to market conditions.

Rebalancing Frequency: Weekly rebalancing ensures timely adjustments based on market trends.

Momentum-Based Signals: BTI uses four moving average pairs to generate trend signals. The final signal is an average of these pairs, which the index then uses in a dynamic allocation strategy ranging from 0% to 100% bitcoin exposure.

Risk Management: Designed to reduce sharp drawdowns and mental biases associated with bitcoin investing, aiming for higher risk-adjusted returns.

Transparency: Fully transparent and systematic methodology, ensuring clarity and trust for investors.

“The AMINA CoinDesk BTC Momentum Index represents a significant step forward in providing sophisticated, data-driven tools for bitcoin investors,” said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. “Our collaboration with AMINA Bank allows us to bring a unique index to market that combines our expertise in digital asset indices with AMINA’s innovative approach to crypto banking and investment solutions.”

“Partnering with industry leader CoinDesk Indices to launch the BTIAMINA is a landmark development for the broader crypto investment community,” said Gregory Mall, Head of Investment Products & Solutions at AMINA Bank. “This index is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital asset space. We are providing professional investors with a sophisticated tool to navigate the complexities of the bitcoin market with greater confidence and precision. The BTIAMINA Index not only aims to enhance risk-adjusted returns but also reduces the psychological hurdles associated with direct bitcoin investments.”

For more details on the BTIAMINA Index, visit: https://aminagroup.com/individuals/investments/amina-coindesk-bitcoin-momentum-note-btiamina.

For media inquiries, please contact:

CoinDesk Indices:

Casey Craig, CoinDesk, casey@coindesk.com

Emma Martin, Allison Worldwide, coindesk@allisonworldwide.com:

AMINA Group:

Matt Turner, Wachsman, aminabank@wachsman.com

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A subsidiary of Bullish, our indices form the foundation of the world’s largest digital asset products. Known for their precision and compliance, flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner. Discover more at coindeskmarkets.com.

About AMINA Group

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received a Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer Licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its securities and asset management licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). AMINA Bank AG ADGM received its financial license in January 2022 from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services, combined with industry leading security standards, make AMINA Group’s value proposition unique. AMINA Group operates globally from its regulated offices in Switzerland, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong to offer a broad range of financial and securities services that go from the traditional ones to fiat and crypto services, among others, to innovative professional investors, traditional and crypto-native alike, whether individuals, corporates or institutions. For more information, please visit www.aminagroup.com.

CoinDesk Indices disclaimer: CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc. (“CDI”) does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the “Content”) is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2024 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

AMINA Bank AG is a Swiss bank and securities dealer with its head office and legal domicile in Switzerland. It is authorized and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). This document is for your information only and is not intended as an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to buy or sell any investment or other specific product. The information contained herein does not constitute a personal recommendation or take into account particular investment objectives, investment strategies, financial situation and needs of any specific recipient. Certain products and services of AMINA Bank AG are not accessible to residents and/or nationals of certain countries. Certain services and products are subject to legal restrictions and cannot be offered on an unrestricted basis and/or may not be eligible for sale to certain investors. Recipients are therefore asked to consult the sales restrictions relating to products or services in question for further information. Furthermore, recipients may consult their legal/tax advisors should they require any clarifications.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/coindesk-indices-and-amina-group-partner-to-launch-bitcoin-trend-indicator-index-302186482.html

SOURCE CoinDesk Indices