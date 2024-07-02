Block Earner Wins Excellence in Blockchain/Distributed Ledger Award at 2024 Finnies and Secures Recognition at WeMoney Awards

SYDNEY, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Block Earner, a leading Australian cryptocurrency exchange and financial technology company, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the “Excellence in Blockchain/Distributed Ledger” at the prestigious 2024 FinTech Australia Finnies Awards. This accolade highlights Block Earner’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the blockchain sector.

In addition to this honor, Block Earner has also been recognized at the WeMoney Awards, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the financial technology landscape. The company was awarded the “Lending Innovation of the Year” at the WeMoney Awards, celebrating its pioneering efforts in integrating blockchain technology into mainstream financial services.

The Finnies Awards, organized by FinTech Australia, are recognized as the premier awards in the Australian fintech industry, celebrating the achievements and advancements of fintech companies across the country. Block Earner’s recognition in the blockchain category underscores its pioneering efforts in leveraging blockchain technology to create advanced financial solutions.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Excellence in Blockchain/Distributed Ledger award at this year’s Finnies and to be recognized at the WeMoney Awards,” said James Coombes, Head of Business at Block Earner. “These awards are a testament to our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with blockchain technology and our commitment to providing innovative financial services to our users.”

Block Earner has been at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology into mainstream financial services.

The Finnies Awards received over 322 entries across 19 categories, with winners selected through a rigorous two-round judging process. The recognition of Block Earner’s contributions to the blockchain industry is a significant milestone in the company’s mission to make financial services more accessible and inclusive for all Australians.

Similarly, the WeMoney Awards celebrate excellence in the financial technology sector, acknowledging companies that are making significant strides in financial innovation and inclusion. Block Earner’s win in the “Most Innovative Crypto Solution” category highlights its commitment to creating cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its users.

“Winning these awards motivates us to continue our work in transforming the financial landscape with cutting-edge technology,” added Coombes. “We are committed to delivering products that enhance financial inclusion, transparency, and efficiency, and this recognition from FinTech Australia and WeMoney validates our efforts.”

For more information about Block Earner and its innovative financial solutions, please visit Block Earner’s website.

About Block Earner

Block Earner is a Sydney-based cryptocurrency exchange and financial technology company registered with AUSTRAC. The company aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital currencies, offering a range of innovative products to enhance financial inclusion and accessibility.

About the Finnies Awards



The Finnies Awards, organised by FinTech Australia, celebrate the achievements of the Australian fintech industry. The awards recognize excellence and innovation across various categories, highlighting the contributions of fintech companies to the advancement of financial services in Australia.

About the WeMoney Awards



The WeMoney Awards celebrate excellence in the financial technology sector, recognizing companies that have made significant contributions to financial innovation and inclusion. The awards highlight the achievements of fintech companies that are driving the future of finance.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: James Coombes

Position: Director

Email: marketing@blockearner.com.au

Phone: (+61) 493 971 226

Follow Block Earner on Social Media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/block-earner-wins-excellence-in-blockchaindistributed-ledger-award-at-2024-finnies-and-secures-recognition-at-wemoney-awards-302187512.html

SOURCE Block Earner