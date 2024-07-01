Acclime promotes Pornpun Maksirivilai to Thailand Country Manager

BANGKOK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Acclime, partnering businesses with corporate, governance and advisory services globally, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Pornpun Maksirivilai to the position of Thailand Country Manager. With over ten years of experience in the Acclime Thailand office, Pornpun has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the company’s values.

In her new role, Pornpun will lead an all-woman management team in Thailand, underscoring Acclime’s dedication to diversity and inclusion. This promotion highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to elevate leaders within its ranks.

Izzy Silva, CEO of Acclime, expressed his enthusiasm for this development, stating, “I am excited about Thailand’s growth under Pornpun’s leadership and pleased with our efforts in elevating female leaders. Her dedication and vision make her the perfect fit for this role. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of our operations in Thailand make her an invaluable asset to our team.”

Pornpun Maksirivilai shared her thoughts on the promotion: “I am honoured to take on this new role and look forward to driving further success for Acclime in Thailand. My appointment and our all-female management team is a testament to the company’s commitment to diversity and empowering female leaders.”

About Acclime

Acclime partners businesses with corporate, governance and advisory services. It operates in 14 countries, employing over 1,400 dedicated professionals. The firm provides a comprehensive range of professional services and business advisory to help businesses navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their goals at all stages of the business lifecycle.

SOURCE Acclime