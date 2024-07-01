AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuhu Xuanzhou Airport launches int’l air cargo route to Vietnam’s capital Hanoi

PRNewswire July 1, 2024

BEIJING, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — An airplane operated by JD Airlines landed at Wuhu Xuanzhou Airport in east China’s Anhui province on Friday, marking the first flight of a new international air cargo route linking Wuhu City with Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.

The launch of this international cargo route, which is the first one of its kind operated at Wuhu Xuanzhou Airport, demonstrates the city’s efforts for a higher level of opening-up and deeper integration into the global economy.

It is of great significance for Wuhu to accelerate the construction of a globally accessible international air cargo network, and to build an internationally competitive air cargo hub, according to the airport.

On March 18 this year, the airport got the approval from the National Port Management Office to temporarily carry out cargo business.

The airport officially commenced operations in April 2021 and has currently opened 41 passenger routes and 6 all-cargo routes. It is positioned as a medium-sized civilian airport and a specialized air cargo hub.

In 2023, the airport’s passenger throughput reached 1.23 million, an increase of 218 percent, and the cargo and mail throughput exceeded 20,000 tonnes, up 314 percent on year. In the first five months of 2024, the cargo and mail throughput amounted to 11,600 tonnes, up 191 percent on year.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340858.html

 

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.