Seedtag Enters Australian Market with Acquisition of JustEggs

The global contextual advertising company enters the Australian market with acquisition of JustEggs, expanding its footprint in the APAC region

SYDNEY, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Seedtag , the global leader in contextual advertising, announced today that the company has acquired JustEggs , an Australian-owned creative intelligence business that drives measurable digital solutions for brands and advertisers. The acquisition is a strategic move to support business growth across the APAC region by introducing Seedtag’s proprietary contextual AI technology, Liz, to the Australian market.

Founded in 2013, JustEggs specialises in leveraging its innovative digital solutions to create engaging campaigns that offer true value for brands and advertisers. Starting in July, JustEggs will integrate Seedtag’s privacy-first targeting technologies into its offering to further enhance its advertising solutions, providing more targeted and effective campaigns for its clients through the power of contextual AI. To ensure a smooth integration of both technologies, Seedtag and JustEggs will work closely together while delivering a seamless experience to their partners. JustEggs’ CEO and Founder, Nik Kontoulas, will remain with the company, assuming the role of Managing Director ANZ.

The number of internet users in Australia is expected to exceed 23.3 million by 2025, achieving an impressive internet penetration rate of over 89% – according to Statista. For Seedtag, entering the Australian market was a natural step toward fulfilling its mission of becoming the contextual partner for brands, agencies, and publishers. Australia will now benefit from privacy-first advertising that reaches consumers through their real-time interests at scale. This launch follows Seedtag’s successful market entries in India and Peru in 2023 and Canada in 2024.

For over a decade, Seedtag has been developing its in-house contextual AI technology, Liz, to meet the ever evolving needs of the adtech industry. In 2024, Seedtag was awarded “Best Contextual Targeting Offering” at Digiday Media Awards. The acquisition of JustEggs increases Seedtag’s presence to a total of 17 markets.

“The acquisition of JustEggs is a clear example of Seedtag’s willingness to continue its international expansion into the APAC region,” said Albert Nieto, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Seedtag. “We are very excited to partner with one of the best teams in our industry to bring contextual intelligence to new heights.”

“Teaming up with Seedtag thrusts us into a fresh era of digital advertising innovation for the ANZ market,” said Nik Kontoulas, founder of JustEggs. “With their proprietary tech and global reach, we’re geared up for success in a cookieless world and beyond. It’s an exciting journey ahead.”

“Australia is a very sophisticated, data and technology-led market, and we have much to contribute to this local digital advertising industry,” said Dal Gill, VP of New Markets at Seedtag. “Following our successful entry into India, this is the second market we have opened in the APAC region. I’m confident that our unique contextual advertising solutions will greatly benefit Australian brands and publishers in achieving their advertising goals while meeting the demand for privacy-first, scalable targeting.”

About Seedtag

Seedtag is the leading contextual advertising company that creates highly impactful and engaging digital ads within relevant premium content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company’s contextual AI, Liz, allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.

Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images. Today, it is a global company with more than 600 employees and a significant international presence, with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, UAE, Peru, Canada, US, India and Australia.

About JustEggs

Founded in 2013 JustEggs specialize in the convergence of creative, media and data, helping 100+ brands drive customer acquisition and retention.

The mission always remains to evolve the digital ad market with effective and measurable digital ad solutions that drive relevancy for consumers and real world results for retail marketers.

