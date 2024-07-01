AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

DAR GLOBAL STRENGTHENS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP WITH THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION BY ANNOUNCING SECOND COLLABORATION AND FUTURE LAUNCH OF TRUMP TOWER JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA

PRNewswire July 1, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, and The Trump Organization, renowned for its prestigious properties and iconic developments worldwide, have announced plans to develop a new project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This new agreement builds on the tremendous success of The Trump International Oman project within the AIDA development, one of the largest premium mixed-use real estate projects in the world, which has already received remarkable acclaim.

DAR GLOBAL STRENGTHENS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP WITH THE TRUMP ORGANIZATION BY ANNOUNCING SECOND COLLABORATION AND FUTURE LAUNCH OF TRUMP TOWER JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA

Targeting the luxury Saudi Arabian market and international investors, this development significantly advances Dar Global’s growth strategy of capitalizing on opportunities across key cities in the Kingdom. As the international arm of the Saudi mega-developer Dar Al Arkan, this new project marks Dar Global’s debut in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will further strengthen its real estate offerings in the country. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Dar Global currently has US$5.9 billion worth of projects under development in six countries – the UAE, Oman, Qatar, the UK, Spain, and Bosnia.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our ongoing relationship with The Trump Organization and expand our portfolio by delivering premium properties to redefine Saudi Arabia’s high-growth real estate market. The new agreement in Saudi Arabia will leverage the strengths of both organizations to attract more international investors and vacationers. This collaboration underscores our commitment to grow our footprint by elevating the standards of luxury living in the region.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said: “We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Middle East and bring the Trump standard of luxury to the region through our long-standing relationship with Dar Global. This collaboration embodies our shared vision of creating landmark developments that exude luxury, quality, and sophistication. Together with Dar Global, we are setting new benchmarks for excellence, aiming to meet the demand for iconic properties in key markets.”

Disclaimer: Trump International Oman is not owned, developed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their current or former principals or affiliates. Dar Al Arkan Property Development SPC, the owner and developer of the property, uses the “Trump” name and mark under license, which license may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.

SOURCE Dar Global

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.