Greater Bay Area: Macao’s Economy Thrives with Diversified Development

PRNewswire July 1, 2024

MACAU, China, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to data released by the Macao SAR Government, the number of tourists visiting Macao in the first quarter of 2024 reached 8.876 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 79.4%. The average occupancy rate of hotels exceeded 85%. Additionally, Macao’s GDP grew by 25.7% in real terms, the unemployment rate fell to 2.1%, and the median working income of the employed population increased by MOP 1,000 year-on-year.

In the fiscal year 2023 government report, the Macao SAR government introduced the “1+4” strategy for moderate diversified development to foster four key industries. Over the past year, the government has pursued over a dozen investment plans in the science and technology sector, supporting several scientific research achievements with transformation and application prospects.

In the modern financial industry, Macao has leveraged its “free port” status, focusing on specialized finance areas such as bonds, wealth management, green finance, and financial leasing. The bond market and debt issuance have seen rapid growth. Furthermore, the establishment of the Hengqin Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone has expanded opportunities for Macao’s diversified development. The development plan for the Cooperation Zone includes the construction of the Macao Brand Industrial Park. As of April 2024, the number of Macao enterprises in the Cooperation Zone reached 6,208, a year-on-year increase of 12.3%, and a 33.88% increase since the establishment of the Cooperation Zone. The model of “Headquartered in Macao and operating in Hengqin” has emerged as a new development paradigm for Macao’s industries.

Despite its small size, Macao holds significant potential and opportunities, promising a bright future.

Contact: Yao Shunyu

Tel.: 008610-68994660

E-mail: 1023144989@qq.com

YouTube link: https://youtu.be/0HKff9CPD1U

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/greater-bay-area-macaos-economy-thrives-with-diversified-development-302186958.html

SOURCE Greater Bay Area

