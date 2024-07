Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024 Spearheading Sustainable Development in Asia by Recognizing 81 ESG Champions

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024 celebrated a cohort of 81 exemplary ESG champions dedicated to shaping a sustainable future for the region and beyond, setting new benchmarks for corporate responsibility. Presented by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the AREA is widely regarded as the gold standard for ESG and sustainability practices across Asia.

Beholding over 5,000 ESG programs for more than a decade, the AREA serves as a platform to showcase and provide well-deserved recognition to businesses and organizations championing sustainability, ultimately inspiring more enterprises to integrate sustainable business practices into their business strategies. Over 1 million individuals’ lives throughout Asia have been touched by the award-winning initiatives of this year’s ESG champions.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, “The interconnected challenges of climate change and social inequity underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to sustainability. By adopting ESG principles, companies can innovate boldly, reduce operational risks, attract purpose-driven talent, and earn consumer loyalty through ethical practices. This holistic approach not only aligns with global sustainability goals, but also positions businesses as champions of lasting transformative change across borders and generations.”

Since 2011, the AREA has been recognizing businesses from various industries while honoring their achievements in the categories of Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. This year, over 300 submissions across 19 countries and markets have undergone a grueling judging process based on 3 criteria: relevance, effectiveness and reach, and sustainability.

The recipients of the Responsible Business Leadership Category, which recognizes visionary leaders who champion responsible entrepreneurship and embed sustainable practices in their business strategy, include Taiwan’s John Yu, Group Chairman of CTCI Group, Philby Lee, Chairperson of Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd., Joseph Huang, Chairman of E.SUN Bank, and Shi-kuan, Chen, of SinoPac Holdings.

Other notable award recipients are Bank Of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Thailand’s Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited and the Philippines’ SM Store under the Social Empowerment Category, Taiwan’s Pacific SOGO Department Stores Co., Ltd., Cambodia’s Nagaworld Limited and Thailand’s Krungthai Bank PCL. under the Investment In People Category, Malaysia’s Sarawak Energy Berhad and Taiwan Life Insurance Co.,Ltd. under the Health Promotion Category, Indonesia’s PT Pertamina Gas and Chugai Pharma Taiwan, and Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company under the Green Leadership Category, Taiwan’s Excellence Optoelectronics Inc. and Thailand’s Government Housing Bank under the Corporate Governance Category, CPC Corporation, Taiwan and Thailand’s Siam Kubota Corporation Co., Ltd. under the Circular Economy Leadership Category, and the Philippines’ Energy Development Corporation and Taiwan’s Qisda Corporation under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Category.

In addition to the eight categories, the AREA bestowed the Emblem of Sustainability to businesses with a longstanding commitment to sustainability. The Silver Emblem of Sustainability is awarded exclusively to companies that have received the AREA honor for four years or more, including Apex International Co., Ltd, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, CPC Corporation, Taiwan, E.SUN Bank, Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd., Metropolitan Electricity Authority, Provincial Electricity Authority, PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur, Sinopac Holdings, and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation. The Gold Emblem of Sustainability is reserved for businesses that have been honored by AREA for eight years or more, including IRPC Public Company Limited and Thai Life Insurance Public Company Limited.

Prior to the AREA, the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2024 was held in the day. The summit convened with over 300 C-suite-level executives, business leaders, and CSR practitioners from 19 countries.

Themed “Embracing The Green Shift: Maximizing Business Opportunities In Sustainability”, the summit provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders and CSR practitioners to explore and implement sustainable practices. The summit equipped attendees with the necessary tools and insights to navigate the ever-evolving sustainability landscape while also leveraging and unlocking new opportunities for growth and expansion.

The Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, expressed at the summit’s opening that “Sustainability is no longer a mere option but a necessity, a driving force that shapes how we operate, innovate, and grow. Embracing this green shift means acknowledging that our environmental responsibilities go hand-in-hand with our economic goals. By integrating sustainable practices into our business models, we not only protect our environment but also enhance our competitiveness, resilience, and long-term success.”

The speakers were Amalia Goux, Management Consultant and Customer Strategy Expert at AMG Consulting; Alexandra Tracy, President of Hoi Ping Ventures, Hong Kong; Dr. Eugene Chien, Advisor to Enterprise Asia and President and Chairman of the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE); Dr. Naoki Adachi, CEO & Founder of Response Ability, Inc. and Executive Director of Japan Business Initiative for Biodiversity (JBIB); Dr. Nguyen Hong Quan, Director of the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED) and Associate Professor at the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City; Dr. Niven Huang, Managing Director of KPMG Sustainability Consulting, Taiwan; Dr. Truong Thi Ai Nhi, Senior Project Manager at the Institute for Circular Economy Development (ICED); Duong Tu Uyen Thao (Tracy), Sales Director of DUYTAN Recycling; Ken Machado Sugita, Head of Sustainability APAC at On; Linh Pham Thanh Dai, Consulting Director of FPT Digital; M.Ed. Nguyen Dinh Quyen, Founder of ESGA and ESG, Green Label, LCA, EPD, Carbon Neutral & Net Zero Advisory Expert; Nguyen Cong Minh Bao, Vice Chairman of Eurocham Green Growth Sector Committee, Co-Chairman of the French Chamber of Commerce ESG Task Force (CCIFV), and Co-Founder & COO of ESGs & Climate Consulting.

The AREA and ICS Summit 2024 are supported by CSRone, ESG Malaysia, India CSR, the Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce (KLMCC), Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors (MACD), Malaysian Business Chamber of Cambodia (MBCC), Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC) and Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE).

PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner. Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, Hong Kong Economic Times, and SME Magazine are the media partners, and the door gift sponsors are Cocoon Vietnam and Anessa – No.1 Asia suncare brand.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024

RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY NAME AND DESIGNATION ORGANIZATION COUNTRY / REGION JOHN T. YU

GROUP CHAIRMAN CTCI GROUP TAIWAN JOSEPH N.C. HUANG

CHAIRMAN E.SUN BANK TAIWAN PHILBY LEE

CHAIRPERSON FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD. TAIWAN SHI-KUAN, CHEN

CHAIRMAN SINOPAC HOLDINGS TAIWAN

SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY / REGION ADATA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD INNOVATE TODAY, EMBRACE TOMORROW TAIWAN BANK OF CHINA (HONG KONG) LIMITED AN IMPACTFUL CULTURAL EDUCATION PROGRAMME FOR DIFFERENT STAKEHOLDERS OF SOCIETY HONG KONG CATHAY UNITED BANK CO., LTD FINANCIAL HEALTH TAIWAN CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED NA MUEN SRI PROJECT THAILAND CHUGAI PHARMA TAIWAN PROMISE OF EQUALITY: LIGHT UP EVERY CORNER WITH SOCIAL CARE TAIWAN CK POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED HINGHOI PROJECT: RENEWABLE ENERGY FOR SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY THAILAND ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION EDC’S BASLAY COFFEE FARM: BREWING A REGENERATIVE FUTURE PHILIPPINES EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. SHARE LOVE, WARM THE HEART. TAIWAN FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD. BIG CITY, BIG STAGE TAIWAN FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES LTD. SHARE FEDS’S LOVE BY CHRISTMAS CHARITY LIGHTING IN 2023 TAIWAN FARGLORY LIFE INSURANCE CO.,LTD. “TAKE A BREATH, EMPOWERMENT” FAMILY RESPITE SERVICE PROGRAM TAIWAN FDC INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CORPORATION VAKANGAN HOT SPRING PARK — BUILDING A SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL EXPERIENCE IN BEAUTIFUL INDIGENOUS TAIWAN TAIWAN GOODYEAR ASIA PACIFIC TIRE DONATION PROJECT IN THAILAND MAINLAND CHINA GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION TIẾP SỨC NHÀ NÔNG – SUPPORTING FARMERS VIETNAM HOTAI FINANCE CORPORATION BUILD ROAD SAFETY ECOSYSTEM, HFC PROMOTES THE MOTORCYCLE SAFETY PROJECT. TAIWAN IRPC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED IRPC YOUNG SMART FARMERS THAILAND KGI LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. EMPOWERING FUTURE GENERATIONS IN REVITALIZING REGIONS TAIWAN KINDOM GROUP “KIND-REPAIR” CYCLING PROJECT TAIWAN KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL. KRUNGTHAI LOVES COMMUNITY: BAAN POLTAI SUSTAINABLE TOURISM COMMUNITY THAILAND MITSUBISHI ELEVATOR (THAILAND) CO., LTD. HOMETOWN SCHOOL DEVELOPMENT THAILAND NAGAWORLD LIMITED INTEGRATED SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: EMPOWERING COMMUNITIES THROUGH EDUCATION, SPORTS AND ENVIRONMENTAL CARE CAMBODIA PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD. EMPOWERING SMALLHOLDERS AND SOCIAL ENTERPRISES AND CREATING A SUSTAINABLE ECOSYSTEM. TAIWAN PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORP. GOOD NEIGHBOR MEAL DELIVERY TEAM – SETTING OUT FOR LOVE TAIWAN PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY PEA CARES FOR YOU THAILAND PT PERTAMINA EP LIMAU FIELD ANGGREK DEWATA INDONESIA PT PLN NUSANTARA POWER UP CIRATA CIECRA (CIRATA ECENG CRAFT) INDONESIA PT PUPUK ISKANDAR MUDA EMPOWERMENT OF COMMUNITIES BASED ON PEATLAND CONSERVATION IN PAYA NIE INDONESIA PT PUPUK KALIMANTAN TIMUR PKT BISA (INTEGRATED AGRICULTURAL PROGRAM FOR INNOVATIVE AND PROSPEROUS BABADAN) INDONESIA PT PUPUK SRIWIDJAJA PALEMBANG HEALTHY AND PROSPEROUS KEMARO ISLAND INDONESIA PUPUK KUJANG KUJANG NURTURING FORESTS, ENRICHING VILLAGES INDONESIA SARAWAK ENERGY BERHAD BALEH HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT (HEP): EMPOWERING THE COMMUNITY THROUGH RESPONSIBLE DEVELOPMENT AND SUSTAINABLE PRESERVATION OF LOCAL CULTURE AND HERITAGE MALAYSIA SIAM KUBOTA CORPORATION CO., LTD. NONG PHAKBUNG MODEL THAILAND SIAM PIWAT COMPANY LIMITED SIAM PIWAT SUPPORTS THAI CRAFTSMANSHIP THAILAND SINOPAC HOLDINGS SINOPAC STORE POWER UP PROJECT TAIWAN SINYI REALTY INC. FROM BUSINESS ETHICS TO A HOLISTIC SUSTAINABILITY CIRCLE TAIWAN SM STORE SHOP&SHARE MOVEMENT PHILIPPINES STANDARD CHARTERED BANK (TAIWAN) LIMITED WOMEN IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP TAIWAN TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK DIGITAL FRIENDLY FINANCE ECOSYSTEM, ESG WITH LOVE ~ BARRIER-FREE LIVING TAIWAN TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO.,LTD. SUPPORT BATHING AT HOME ELDERS “BATH” BACK TO HAPPINESS TAIWAN TCP GROUP ‘TCP EMBRACING THAILAND’S RIVER BASIN’ PROJECT THAILAND VIEON CORPORATION ACCOMPANYING NAM PHUONG FOUNDATION VIETNAM

INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY / REGION ARVATO SYSTEMS MALAYSIA SDN BHD DRIVING SUCCESS THROUGH EVER-EVOLVING INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE FOR GROWTH MALAYSIA EEI CORPORATION EEI FOR THE PEOPLE PHILIPPINES KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL. BUILDING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH THROUGH EMPLOYEE EXCELLENCE AND COLLABORATION THAILAND NAGAWORLD LIMITED TRAINING FOR SUCCESS, ENGAGING FOR GROWTH CAMBODIA PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD. FIVE-YEAR VISION PROJECT: FOSTERING A SUSTAINABILITY MINDSET AMONG ALL EMPLOYEES. TAIWAN PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORP. INCREASE SAFETY MOTIVATION AND BUILD AN INCLUSIVE FUTURE TAIWAN ROX GROUP SOWING THE SEEDS OF HAPPINESS IN THE WORKPLACE VIETNAM SINOPAC HOLDINGS SINOPAC’S SEED CULTIVATION AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TAIWAN SINYI REALTY INC. EMPOWERING DIVERSE DIGITAL CAPABILITIES TO CREATE LOW-CARBON TALENTS TAIWAN STANDARD CHARTERED BANK (TAIWAN) LIMITED BEST ADVANCE IN DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION INITIATIVES TAIWAN TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO.,LTD. INSURANCE SERVICE PROFESSIONAL PROGRAM TAIWAN TAIWAN POWER COMPANY METICULOUS TRAINING GROUND FOR TOMORROW’S ELECTRICAL EXPERTISE TAIWAN TVBS MEDIA INC. TVBS DIGITAL TALENT SUSTAINABILITY PROJECT TAIWAN

HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY / REGION AIA THAILAND AIA ONE BILLION TRAIL THAILAND ASIA CEMENT CORPORATION PROMOTE THE WORKPLACE HEALTH AND SAFETY SYSTEM AND IMPLEMENT WORKPLACE WELL-BEING TAIWAN DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP. GOOD HEALTH AND WELL-BEING TAIWAN KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE PCL CARAVAN HEALTH CHECK THAILAND NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE MOMMY AND BABY CARE SERVICE TAIWAN SARAWAK ENERGY BERHAD BALEH HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT (HEP): ENSURING GOOD HEALTH & WELL-BEING OF INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES THROUGH EQUITABLE HEALTH ACCESS MALAYSIA TAIWAN LIFE INSURANCE CO.,LTD. TEAMWALK HEALTHY ENTERPRISE ECOSYSTEM TAIWAN

GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY / REGION AMTRAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. SAVING THE WORLD, SEEING BETTER WORLD TAIWAN BANGCHAK CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED CARBON MARKETS CLUB THAILAND CHUGAI PHARMA TAIWAN COMMITMENT TO ECOLOGY: TRANSFORMATIVE GREEN ACTIONS FOR LASTING INFLUENCE TAIWAN CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN GREEN REMEDIATION AT TAICHUNG OIL SUPPLY CENTER: SAFEGUARDING A CLEAN LAND TAIWAN CTCI GROUP INTELLIGENT EPC LEADS A NEW ERA OF CLIMATE NET ZERO TAIWAN EDL-GENERATION PUBLIC COMPANY SOCIAL ENGAGEMENT & ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION LAOS ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED PRODUCTION OF THE SYNTHESIZED BIOFUEL USING VARIOUS TYPES OF WASTE OIL. THAILAND ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION EDC BINHI: 15 YEARS OF GREENING THE FUTURE PHILIPPINES FAR EASTERN BIG CITY SHOPPING MALLS CO., LTD. BIG CITY, BIG GREEN TAIWAN FDC INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CORPORATION GO GREEN INITIATIVE— ACHIEVING LOW-CARBON LUXURY AND SUSTAINABLE HOSPITALITY AT FDC INTERNATIONAL HOTELS TAIWAN FORMOSA SOLAR RENEWABLE POWER GROUP THE MOST RELIABLE AND LEADING PARTNER IN TAIWAN’S ENERGY TRANSITION TAIWAN FRASERS PROPERTY INDUSTRIAL (THAILAND) SPX EXPRESS (THAILAND) SORTING CENTER THAILAND FUBON LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. BE POSITIVE AND ENRICH LIFE: THE LEADER IN SUSTAINABLE OPERATIONS – FUBON LIFE TAIWAN GOODYEAR ASIA PACIFIC SOLAR PANEL PROJECT AT PLD MAINLAND CHINA GREENFEED VIETNAM CORPORATION SUSTAINABLE RESOURCE MANAGEMENT VIETNAM HANDONG ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION JSC (HANDONG E&C) HANDONG’S INITIATIVE FOR A GREENER FUTURE VIETNAM HD RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD CO-PROSPERITY OF FISHERY AND ELECTRICITY SYMBIOSIS PLANT AND MIGRANT BIRDS TAIWAN HYLIFE DEVELOPMENTS CO., LTD. HYFIVE FIREBREAK FIRELINE THAILAND IGC GROUP GREEN SCHOOLS FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT VIETNAM KINDOM GROUP IMPLEMENT SCIENTIFIC CARBON REDUCTION AND COMPREHENSIVE NET-ZERO BUILDINGS TAIWAN KING STELLA GROUP CO., LTD KSG EMPOWERING FAMILY LOVER THAILAND KRUNGTHAI-AXA LIFE INSURANCE PCL SAVE OUR SEA 2023 THAILAND MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY (THAILAND) CO.,LTD. RENEWABLE ENERGY FOR THE FUTURE THAILAND NAGAWORLD LIMITED A SUSTAINABLE AND GREEN CAMBODIA THROUGH NAGAWORLD KIND HEARTS CAMBODIA PACIFIC SOGO DEPARTMENT STORES CO., LTD. SUSTAINABLE DEPARTMENT STORE 2.0: ALIGNING WITH INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS AND STRENGTHENING CLIMATE RESILIENCE. TAIWAN PRESIDENT CHAIN STORE CORP. ZERO-WASTE AND LOW-CARBON DIET TAIWAN PT PERTAMINA GAS EMPOWERING GREEN BUSINESS THROUGH PROPER INDONESIA SINOPAC HOLDINGS OPERATIONAL ENERGY SAVINGS, CARBON REDUCTION AND SUSTAINABLE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT TAIWAN TAIWAN DEPOSITORY & CLEARING CORPORATION TDCC ENOTICE PLATFORM TAIWAN TAIWAN POWER COMPANY ECO-FRIENDLY POWER PLANTS: HARMONIZING WITH NATURE FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE TAIWAN TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC. TEX YEAR GPS GREEN PLATFORM STRATEGY – THE GREEN NAVIGATOR OF SUSTAINABILITY TAIWAN VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY VINAMILK PATHWAYS TO DAIRY NET-ZERO 2050 VIETNAM VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY THE NATIONWIDE IMPACT ON PIONEERING GREEN LIFESTYLES VIETNAM WATSONS PERSONAL CARE STORES (PHILS.), INC SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES 2023: PLANET, PEOPLE, PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY / REGION CHAILEASE INTERNATIONAL LEASING COMPANY EXCELLENT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ENTERPRISE VIETNAM EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. EOI’S SUSTAINABLE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE TAIWAN GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK GOOD GOVERNANCE TOWARDS SUSTAINABLE HOUSING [G H] BANK THAILAND METROPOLITAN ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY MEA FROM GOOD TO GREAT THAILAND THAIPLASTIC RECYCLE GROUP CO., LTD. YOU SORT, WE RECYCLE THAILAND

CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY / REGION CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN THE GREEN RENOVATION OF THE HSINCHU OIL SUPPLY CENTER CREATES A CIRCULAR ECONOMY OF LAND AND RESOURCES TAIWAN SIAM KUBOTA CORPORATION CO., LTD. KUBOTA ZERO BURN PROJECT THAILAND THAIPLASTIC RECYCLE GROUP CO., LTD. EARTHWORM SOIL PROJECT FROM INDUSTRIAL SLUDGE TOWARDS A SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY THAILAND

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING CATEGORY ORGANIZATION WINNING CSR PROGRAM COUNTRY / REGION APEX INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. APEX 2022 ESG REPORT THAILAND CPC CORPORATION, TAIWAN CPC INNOVATES GREEN PROCUREMENT; LEADING SUSTAINABILITY INTO THE FUTURE TAIWAN CTCI GROUP A GUARDIAN OF SUSTAINABLE EARTH: ENHANCING INNOVATIVE ESG IMPACT TAIWAN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION EDC 2022 INTEGRATED REPORT: REGENERATING A DAMAGED WORLD PHILIPPINES EUPE CORPORATION BERHAD EUPE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FY2023 MALAYSIA EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. EXCELLENCE OPTOELECTRONICS INC. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 TAIWAN FAR EASTERN DEPARTMENT STORES LTD. SUSTAIN FOR A GOOD LIFE TAIWAN FARGLORY LIFE INSURANCE CO.,LTD. 2022 FGLIFE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN FDC INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CORPORATION FDC 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT — BUILDING SUSTAINABILITY & HERITAGE IN TOURISM TAIWAN FUBON LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. FUBON LIFE INSURANCE 2022 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN HD RENEWABLE ENERGY CO., LTD 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT ~ PIONEER OF CLEAN ENERGY, FORGING A NEW WORLD OF GREEN ENERGY TAIWAN METROPOLITAN ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY CREATING A DECARBONIZING SOCIETY FOR ALL THAILAND NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE NAN SHAN LIFE 2023 CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 THAILAND QISDA CORPORATION TOGETHER, MAKE THE WORLD BETTER. TAIWAN SINOPAC HOLDINGS TOGETHER, A BETTER LIFE TAIWAN SINYI REALTY INC. SINYI REALTY 2022 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT TAIWAN THAI LIFE INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED TLI’S SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2023 THAILAND

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ .

About the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit

The International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit is a series of annual events in Asia where thought leaders and sustainability practitioners from diverse sectors converge to ignite powerful conversations about ESG and sustainability practices. The summits aim to be the gateway to the forefront of ESG and sustainability by presenting a global platform to create and strengthen ties, educate and inspire ESG integration in business practices, as well as brainstorm and explore solutions for key global sustainability challenges. Enterprise Asia is proud to be a part of the effort to strengthen and shape Asia to be a more inclusive, responsible and sustainable socio-economic market. Please visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/ics/ for more information.

