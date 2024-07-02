Treehouse Labs Unveils Brand Evolution and Strategic Expansion

Introducing Treehouse Labs as the Parent Brand of TRHX for Professionals and Treehouse for Decentralized Products

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Treehouse, a digital assets firm providing infrastructure, data, and standards for everyday investors and professionals, is introducing Treehouse Labs as the new parent brand. Under this new structure, Treehouse will launch two subsidiary brands: TRHX for Professional Solutions and Treehouse for Decentralized Products. This strategic expansion and brand evolution aim to streamline Treehouse’s growing range of offerings, making it easier for both institutional and retail users to engage with its products.

“This move is driven by our desire to better serve our diverse user base and the expanding product lines within the digital assets economy,” said Brandon Goh, Treehouse’s Co-founder and CEO. “Treehouse Labs will house all our current and future innovations, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our growing community.”

Empowering Professionals & Institutions

As the professional and institutional arm of Treehouse Labs, TRHX will house existing offerings such as Hyperion – a powerful portfolio management and markets intelligence platform, and TRHX Research – a research platform delivering high-quality market insights. Additionally, Treehouse Daily will be rebranded as TRHX Pulse and will continue to provide daily market newsletters directly to its users.

Pioneering Decentralized Fixed Income Solutions in Digital Assets

Treehouse will evolve to focus on building digital asset fixed income infrastructure solutions for the decentralized economy. The firm will start by converging borrowing and lending interest rates by introducing the concept of tAssets – an autonomous efficient market solution.

tAssets will be pioneered on Ethereum, to create tETH, a liquid restaking token (LRT) that allows anyone to participate in converging on-chain ETH interest rates. This opens up unprecedented access for individuals to arbitrage opportunities previously available only to institutions and the model can be extended to other assets in the future.

Treehouse is also introducing Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) , an Actively Validated Service (AVS) consensus mechanism that incentivizes an economy of stakeholders to build and utilize accurate reference rates. These DOR reference rates will serve as pillars of the digital asset economy, enabling a wide range of fixed-income products including interest rate swaps, swaptions, callable notes, and more, potentially amounting to trillions of dollars in products.

An Optimized Brand Structure

Treehouse has undergone significant innovation and growth since its establishment in 2021. As the firm evolved, it recognized the necessity for a clear and cohesive brand structure that emphasizes the unique value of each offering. This brand evolution aims to showcase the strength of Treehouse’s products so that users can easily navigate and engage with its wide range of products. By bridging the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, the firm is furthering its mission to empower users to trade with foresight and confidence.

About Treehouse Labs:

Treehouse Labs is the parent brand of TRHX and Treehouse. The firm builds products that provide infrastructure, data, and standards, enabling people to invest in digital assets with confidence and foresight. Established in 2021, Treehouse Labs spans five locations and offers extensive expertise in traditional finance, digital assets, and data. By setting new benchmarks and creating robust financial tools, Treehouse Labs aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

Website: https://treehouselabs.xyz

Twitter: @TRH_Labs

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/treehouselabs/



About Treehouse Protocol:

Treehouse, the decentralized arm of the parent company Treehouse Labs, is at the forefront of revolutionizing the decentralized fixed income market. The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income products and primitives, starting with tETH, a liquid re-staking token. tETH empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities. Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products and primitives into digital assets. Treehouse is dedicated to creating safer and more predictable return alternatives for both individual investors and institutions.

Website: https://treehouse.finance

Twitter: @TreehouseFi

Discord: https://discord.gg/Pdw36gDxzh

About TRHX:

TRHX is the institutional arm of Treehouse, offering cutting-edge products and services designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets. Its flagship offerings include Hyperion, a comprehensive portfolio management and market intelligence tool, and TRHX Research, a platform delivering high-quality market insights tailored for professionals. TRHX is dedicated to providing timely and actionable information to institutions, fostering robust financial tools that integrate the best of both worlds.

Website: https://trhx.com

Twitter: @TRHX_Official

Telegram: @TRHX_Research



For more information, please read our announcement here.

