CBME China 2024 is Almost Here: Join the World’s Largest Children, Baby and Maternity Show

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Informa Markets, CBME China is the world’s premier one-stop trade fair for children, baby, and maternity products and services. Having successfully hosted 22 events for more than 20 years, CBME China creates the perfect platform for professional buyers, manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and business partners to share knowledge and create business opportunities. The event, which will be held in Shanghai from the 17 – 19 of July, is expected to feature more than 4,500 brands and more than 100,000 visitors.

With the changing nature of the children, baby and maternity industry, now is a pivotal time for companies in the industry to adapt and innovate. Declining birth rates globally are reshaping market dynamics, making it crucial for businesses to rethink their strategies and offerings. The International Children Baby and Maternity Products Industry Expo (CBME China) presents an unparalleled opportunity for those in the lifestyle industry, especially those based in Asia, to stay at the forefront of these changes.

Attending CBME China allows companies to explore the latest trends, discover groundbreaking products, and forge essential connections with distributors, suppliers and industry leaders. It serves as a critical platform for businesses across Asia to gain insights, collaborate, and drive growth in a competitive landscape that demands continuous innovation and adaptability.

For those in attendance this year, they will gain access to a comprehensive sourcing platform that covers all aspects of the industry chain in one location. Additionally, attendees will have access to:

The “New Hall” : where they can discover new and innovative products and stay informed about the latest industry trends.

: where they can discover new and innovative products and stay informed about the latest industry trends. The International Pavilion : the exhibition will feature pavilions from a number of countries and regions including Canada , France , Germany , Hong Kong , Japan , Norway , South Korea , Singapore , United Kingdom , United States , and more.

: the exhibition will feature pavilions from a number of countries and regions including , , , , , , , , , , and more. Open and Private Matchmaking : visitors and buyers can efficiently connect with suppliers and brands by participating in the open or private Business Matchmaking Meetings.

: visitors and buyers can efficiently connect with suppliers and brands by participating in the open or private Business Matchmaking Meetings. Latest Insights : attendees will be able to explore new business opportunities and growth areas through a variety of events and conferences.

: attendees will be able to explore new business opportunities and growth areas through a variety of events and conferences. Networking Sessions : visitors will have easy access to networking with industry experts, manufacturers, and suppliers to establish valuable business collaborations and partnerships.

