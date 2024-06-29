AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shanghai Jiao Tong University Successfully Hosted the First Haoran Technology Finance Forum and China’s First MTT Graduation Ceremony

PRNewswire July 2, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On 29th June 2024, the first Haoran TechFin Forum, hosted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) and Bank of China (BOC), and organised by Antai College of Economics and Management of SJTU and SJTU-BOC Institute of Technology and Finance, was successfully inaugurated at the Haoran High-Tech Building of the Xuhui Campus of SJTU. Featured guests from the academia and the industry attended the event and delivered speeches, including Ding Kuiling, President of SJTU and Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Ling Wen, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and President of Shandong Association for Science and Technology, Thomas Sargent, Nobel Laureate in Economics and Professor of New York University. The forum was supported by elites from all sectors of society, and together they helped to write a new chapter of TechFin ecosystem of SJTU-BOC Institute of Technology and Finance.

The Technology Transfer Master's MTT project of Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrated the graduation of its inaugural cohort (PRNewsfoto/Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University)

Since being designated as the first national technology transfer professional master’s degree conferral in 2021, Antai College of Economics and Management at Shanghai Jiao Tong University has made significant strides in establishing SJTU-BOC Institute of Technology and Finance, integrating the university’s advantageous disciplines, and pooling top industry resources. The Technology Transfer Master’s MTT project has created a comprehensive training system, enrolling over 350 students with an average age of 36 and 13 years of working experience, more than 75% from strategic emerging industries. The Technology Transfer Master’s MTT project of Shanghai Jiao Tong University celebrated the graduation of its inaugural cohort. Distinguished leaders and educators from various echelons congregated to commemorate the debut of pioneering technology transfer professionals, poised to propel China’s scientific and technological innovation endeavors. This accomplished group has successfully transformed and implemented a plethora of pragmatic and innovative scientific achievements. Antai College has been instrumental in serving the country’s strategic objectives, aligning closely with the development of Shanghai International Science and Technology Innovation Center and International Financial Center.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/shanghai-jiao-tong-university-successfully-hosted-the-first-haoran-technology-finance-forum-and-chinas-first-mtt-graduation-ceremony-302187796.html

SOURCE Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

