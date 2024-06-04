AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flytxt included in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations

PRNewswire July 3, 2024

DUBAI, UAE and MUMBAI, India, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Flytxt, a leading provider of AI SaaS solutions that maximise Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) for subscription businesses, announced its inclusion as a niche player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI for CSP Customer and Business Operations report.

Flytxt® positioned as A Niche Player in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations Report

Flytxt believes that inclusion in the report reflects their expertise in providing market-proven CLTV maximisation solutions for CSPs leveraging their specialised AI, which is developed and refined over 12 years, and trained with trillions of data points from the Industry. The rapidly deployable AI SaaS solutions help CSPs optimise decisions and actions across customer engagement contexts, such as in marketing, customer care or product management, to drive better business outcomes. 

“We’re delighted to be included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI in CSPs Customer and Business Operations report. We chose a productised approach to delivering AI solutions, driven by our vision that an AI that continuously learns from different customer engagement contexts and markets delivers vastly improved accuracy and faster ROI to clients” said, Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt.

“Our AI solutions empower CSPs to gain deeper insights into product usage and customer behaviour throughout their lifecycle, helping them optimise opportunities to maximise customer and product lifetime value. They can review and refine existing product catalogs, launch new products and offers, predict future actions or needs of customers, improve digital adoption and retention, and enhance marketing and care efficiency, all leading to tangible business outcomes” he added. 

The efficiently-trained and ready-to-deploy AI for CX solutions from Flytxt offers superior accuracy, efficiency, user trust, and faster time to value compared to generic or custom AI solutions. Today, more than 75 CSP’s leverage Flytxt’s solutions to improve their customer experience journeys and maximise customer lifetime value. 

For more information about Flytxt and its CLTV maximization solutions, please visit www.flytxt.com.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, By Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Peter Liu, 4 June 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

