Wavenet Takes Centre Stage at DTW – Ignite 2024 in Copenhagen

PRNewswire July 2, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wavenet, a pioneering technology company renowned for its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation, showcased its innovative prowess at the DTW – Ignite 2024 event. This prestigious gathering of global telecom industry leaders highlighted the pivotal role of AI and emerging trends reshaping the telecommunications landscape.

As a trailblazer with over two decades of expertise in digitising and transforming global telecom operations, Wavenet’s CEO, Suren Pinto, captivated the audience at the ‘AI at Scale’ forum. His presentation, titled ‘Copilot to Autopilot – A Telco’s AI Roadmap for Hyperconnected CX,’ detailed Wavenet’s cutting-edge Contact Center AI solutions that are revolutionising major telecom companies in Colombia, Cambodia, and Bolivia. Pinto underscored the transformative potential of intelligent and immersive customer experiences in a world driven by convenience and hyperconnectivity. He explained how integrating Copilot and Autopilot technologies is set to redefine telco roadmaps, ushering in a seamless and intuitive future for customer interactions. Additionally, Pinto demonstrated the future potential of customer experience (CX) with Apple Vision Pro-led demonstrations, showcasing the confluence of intelligent and immersive technology.

Reflecting on the event, Wavenet VP of Marketing and Communications, Peumi Rodrigo, expressed, “Returning to DTW in Copenhagen this year was a tremendous opportunity that solidified our positioning as a Bronze Partner. We received phenomenal feedback on our telecom solutions. Our state-of-the-art contact centre AI, zero-touch digital marketplace, and next-gen low-code/no-code development studio applications exemplify our commitment to revolutionising the telecom industry at an exponential pace. Our focus on intelligent and immersive customer experiences, combined with our array of value-added solutions and trusted by customers globally with continuous innovations, positions us to drive significant industry transformation.”

Wavenet’s innovative excellence was further recognised at DTW with the prestigious Open Innovation Catalyst Award for the ‘Gen AI Powered Toolkit for Network and Service Management.’ This groundbreaking initiative, in collaboration with key industry players such as Clarity Global, du, Mobily, Mobitel (Pvt) Ltd, PLDT, Smart Communications, Inc., Sri Lanka Telecom, Telekom Malaysia, Tech Mahindra, Nart Informatics – TechNarts, Telia, TurkNet, and Waylay, aims to revolutionise network resource management, ensuring peak performance and customer satisfaction through generative AI-based solutions.

With strategically located offices in Singapore, Colombia, Africa, Australia, Malaysia, Romania, and Sri Lanka, Wavenet is a global ISV dedicated to driving intelligent digital transformation across the telecommunications and digital enterprise sectors, influencing billions of users worldwide.

Contact:

Wavenet: marketing@globalwavenet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/wavenet-takes-centre-stage-at-dtw—ignite-2024-in-copenhagen-302187745.html

SOURCE Wavenet Pte. Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

