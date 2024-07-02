AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • international relations

Saudi Arabia to host the first-ever International Conjoined Twins Conference on 24-25 November 2024: KSrelief

PRNewswire July 2, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The United Nations has announced that 24 November 2024 will be ‘World Conjoined Twins Day’ and will be observed each year, to emphasize the need to address the condition of conjoined twins, advocate for their treatment and care, and promote their well-being and social inclusion. 

KSrelief_Logo

Since its inception in 1990, The Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme has become a leader in the field of conjoined twin separation. The programme team has reviewed 139 cases from 26 countries and has successfully separated 61 pairs of twins. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, in addition to being an Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), is also a renowned pediatric surgeon who has served as Head of the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme since it began.

“The United Nations General Assembly,” Dr. Al Rabeeah stated, “has adopted a resolution to observe ‘World Conjoined Twins Day’ on 24 November each year. This is a very proud day for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its ongoing humanitarian efforts to help these special children. I would like to thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their continued support for the Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme, which has been a leader in the field of conjoined twin separation, since the programme began in 1990.”

To further emphasize the importance of World Conjoined Twins Day, Saudi Arabia will host the first-ever International Conjoined Twins Conference on 24–25 November 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The conference, which will be co-hosted by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, will bring together global medical experts, representatives from humanitarian organizations and others interested in the topic of conjoined twins, to shed light on success stories and challenges of conjoined twin separation and to discuss potential collaboration and recommendations. The conference will also include a panel discussion titled ‘Exploring the Multifaceted Impact of Separation on Conjoined Twins and Their Families’, which will delve into the physiological, psychological, and social consequences of separation surgeries. 

For more information, visit KSrelief’s website

 

SOURCE King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

