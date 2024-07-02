Hisense Partners with Safe-Hub Berlin to Create Inclusive Watch Parties for UEFA EURO 2024™

QINGDAO, China, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and appliances, today announced a partnership with Safe-Hub Berlin, to unite a diverse community of young people through the power of football during the UEFA EURO 2024™. As an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense will support a series of 16 public viewings at Safe-Hub Berlin, where young fans will be able to watch the tournament in a safe and welcoming environment as well as participate in sports, and educational sessions that promote inclusion and cohesion.

Safe-Hub Berlin, located in the district of Wedding, offers young people a safe space to play, learn and grow, also a space where they can experience the thrill of the UEFA EURO 2024™. Hisense’s collaboration with Safe-Hub Berlin underscores Hisense’s commitment to investing in the potential and success of young people, enabling them to lead happy and healthy lives.

Through this partnership, Hisense is providing financial support for the public viewing and state-of-the-art Hisense products to Safe-Hub Berlin to facilitate the organization of 16 public viewings of the UEFA EURO 2024™ matches for young people in Wedding, Berlin. These viewings will not only offer an exciting football watching experience but also include football tournaments and on-site sessions that promote team building.

To celebrate and promote this unique partnership, Hisense produced an exciting video to raise awareness and support for Safe-Hub Berlin and the upcoming viewings. The promotional video features local community members and Safe-Hub coaches, giving a preview of what young people will be able to experience during the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024™ viewings at Safe-Hub Berlin. Watch the film: https://youtu.be/Utxwa-nZkrU

Hisense expressed its pride in partnering with Safe-Hub Berlin to offer young people in Wedding the chance to experience EURO 2024™ in a safe and supportive setting. The brand emphasized that this initiative aligns perfectly with their belief that investing in communities is essential for creating a brighter future for everyone.

“I would like to thank Hisense for making the Community Watch Parties possible during EURO 2024™. Through the donations from Hisense, we have created a safe space in the neighbourhood where young people can come together to watch the tournament.” Said Jasmina, Operations Director Safe-Hub Germany.

This year marks the third consecutive UEFA European Championship™ that Hisense has partnered the event, and recent its ‘BEYOND GLORY’ campaign featuring Global Ambassadors Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer, highlighting Hisense’s aim to push boundaries and its commitment to developing pioneering home appliance technology in the pursuit of improving everyday life.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

About Safe-Hub

Safe-Hub® is an innovative infrastructure and platform for holistic youth and community development. It is a physically and emotionally safe space for young people, their families and communities. Here, they can access services, opportunities and support from strong role models through a sports-based after-school programme with a special focus on health, education, employability, local economic development and green solutions. Safe-Hub infrastructure provides a campus for local NGOs, government and service providers, making each Safe-Hub an innovative collaboration place with only one main focus: holistic support for young people, their families and the community.

