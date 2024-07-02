HTHK Brings Sky-to-Earth Connectivity and Roam-like-Home Experiences

11 July Launch of Satellite Communications Value-added Service with Pre-registration Commencing 1 July

New concept 5G Data Roam-like-Home monthly plans for data sharing in Hong Kong, mainland China and Macau

Starting from a monthly fee of $19 , the satellite communications value-added service (VAS) will be officially launched on 11 July, with pre-registration beginning on 1 July.

, the satellite communications value-added service (VAS) will be officially launched on 11 July, with pre-registration beginning on 1 July. To meet the growing need of customers heading north for spending, HTHK also presents the 5G Data Roam-like-Home monthly plans, starting from a monthly fee of $158 , for free mix-and-match of data usage in Hong Kong , mainland China and Macau at no extra charge.

, for free mix-and-match of data usage in , mainland and at no extra charge. Travel in style with the last four digits of a Hong Kong mobile number paired with those of a mainland China mobile number as part of HTHK’s upgraded 1-Card-2-Number service.

HONG KONG, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (HTHK) announced the launch of its direct-to-handset satellite communications value-added service (VAS) by the consumer brand “3” and the premium brand “SUPREME”. Pre-registration began on 1 July. Compatible handsets or mobile devices are required to deploy the service.

HTHK also launched the 5G Data Roam-like-Home monthly plans for three destinations, together with the upgraded 1-Card-2-Number service, bringing a new mobile experience to users heading north, without extra roaming charges.

Precise deployment of sky-to-earth connectivity drives competitive advantages

Earlier this year, China Telecom unveiled its direct-to-phone satellite connectivity service in Hong Kong, powered by the Tiantong-1 satellite system. With the new VAS, customers of 3 and SUPREME can make and receive satellite calls and text by using compatible smartphones and mobile devices. Users can stay connected via satellite communications even in remote areas, whether deep in the mountains or on the sea. Other than Huawei’s recently launched new satellite smartphone, it is HTHK’s plan to introduce other compatible mobile devices as soon as they are available later this year.

Kenny Koo, Executive Director and CEO of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, said: “As a leading local digital operator committed to innovation, we collaborate with top-notch partners to provide customers with remarkable services. Our new satellite communications VAS complements our 5G services, enabling a seamless network experience even in remote areas, demonstrating our leadership in technology.”

Launch of VAS on 11 July with pre-registration starting 1 July

The satellite communications VAS will be launched on 11 July. Plans start from a monthly fee of $19, with options for more data entitlement. Details are:

Basic

Monthly Fee Optional VAS Bundle Service fee $19 /month $95 /month $300 /month $450 /month $1,500/year Contract

period 24 months 31 days 12 months Include

satellite

calls^ / SMS

(local) 2 mins 10 mins + 5 SMS 50 mins + 5 SMS 100 mins + 5 SMS 300 mins + 100 SMS Thereafter

charges Voice calls: $15/ min

Sending SMS: $9 each

Receiving SMS: Free

Making calls and sending SMS to non-HK numbers: extra IDD

service charge and International SMS charge

^The satellite communications plans include both receiving calls and making calls to Hong Kong.

New 5G data concept: “Roam like home” across three destinations

It was quite a hassle to get roaming data ready when travelling to the mainland for leisure in the past. With the new 5G Data Roam-like-Home monthly plans in place, customers can now conveniently use their data in Hong Kong, mainland China and Macau without paying extra roaming charges. They can even access all three major networks in mainland China, enjoying the most comprehensive coverage. From now on, travelling across the mainland can be enjoyed with a data service experience just like being in Hong Kong.

Travel in style with upgraded 1-Card-2-Number service and number pairing

Having a mainland China mobile number is necessary for uninterrupted communications when travelling in the mainland. 3 and SUPREME’s upgraded 1-Card-2-Number service, starting from a monthly fee of just $28, enables customers to use a mainland China phone number to send SMS and make calls to the mainland even while in Hong Kong.

The upgraded 1-card-2-number plan now offers a VoLTE HD voice experience as a new feature. The plan also comes with 20 minutes of free voice calls to mainland China every month. Furthermore, the new “dial number auto correct” function makes it simple and convenient to call mainland China mobile phone numbers or any Hong Kong mobile phone numbers in mainland China, without having to enter country or city codes.

3 and SUPREME have also launched a “number pairing”* service to help customers match a mainland China phone number with the same last four digits as their Hong Kong number. With this new feature, customers can easily share the last four digits of their mobile number for convenient use in mainland China, such as hailing a ride or booking a restaurant.

The 5G Data Roam-like-Home monthly plan starts from $158, including data of 30GB or more shared across mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Customers opting for the upgraded 1-Card-2-Number for 24 months can enjoy a 12-month service fee waiver, making it more convenient for them to travel in mainland China.

Monthly

Fee Mainland China-Hong

Kong-Macau Shared

Data Upgraded 1-Card-2-

Number Contract

Period $158 30GB Free for 12 months* 24 months $188 50GB

Customers subscribing to the 5G Data Roam-like-Home monthly plans with purchase of the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra before 11 July will receive a 12-month service fee waiver on the upgraded 1-Card-2-Number service and the satellite communications VAS. This promotion offers a total savings of around HK$1,500, enabling customers to enjoy the latest mobile communications experience.

*Subject to the availability of mainland China mobile phone numbers.

About Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited

Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (“HTHK”), a leading mobile operator in Hong Kong, offers diverse and advanced mobile telecoms services under the SUPREME, 3 Hong Kong, SoSIM and MO+ brands, addressing different needs of the consumer market. HTHK is also dedicated to developing business and enterprise solutions under the 3Business brand in the corporate market spanning mobile commerce, information technology, smart city, the Internet of Things and big data. HTHK channels the latest technologies into innovations that set market trends and steer industry development.

HTHK is the mobile division of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (stock code: 215), a group member of CK Hutchison Holdings (stock code: 1). For more information on HTHK, visit www.hthkh.com.

