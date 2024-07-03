AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DataLend: Securities Lending Revenue Down 16% Year-Over-Year to $2.53 Billion in Q2 2024

PRNewswire July 3, 2024

Global revenue declines year-over-year due to lagging equities performance in the U.S. and EMEA

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The global securities finance industry generated $2.53 billion in revenue for lenders in the second quarter of 2024, according to DataLend, the market data service of fintech EquiLend. The figure represents a 16% decrease from the $3.00 billion generated in Q2 2023.

EquiLend logo

Global broker-to-broker activity, where broker-dealers lend and borrow securities from each other, generated an additional $696 million in revenue during Q2, a 9% decrease year-over-year.

Regionally, equity revenue fell 33% in EMEA and 19% in North America compared to the same period last year. A 22% decline in fees in North America and a 23% dip in EMEA accounted for the majority of the decreased revenue. Equity revenue in APAC increased 8% thanks to a 13% increase in fees.

Global fixed income performance declined by 11% in Q2 year-over-year. While revenue from government securities was roughly flat, corporate debt revenue fell by 32%, a regression of a trend which saw corporate bonds running hot through much of 2022 and 2023.

In June 2024, the global securities finance industry generated $790 million in revenue for lenders. The figure represents a 11% decrease year-over-year from the $888 million generated in June 2023. Broker-to-broker activity totaled an additional $207 million in revenue in June, also an 11% decrease year-over-year.

The top five earners in June 2024 were Lucid Group (LCID US), Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT US), Canopy Growth Corporation NPV (CGC US & WEED CN), Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND US) and ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX US). In total, the group generated $56 million in revenue in the month.

Bloomberg Terminal users can subscribe to EquiLend’s exclusive Orbisa securities lending data by entering terminal shortcut APPS ORBISA <GO> or clicking the following link: https://blinks.bloomberg.com/screens/apps%20orbisa.

About DataLend 

DataLend, the market data service within EquiLend’s Data & Analytics Solutions group, tracks daily market movements across more than 200,000 securities, covering $35 trillion in lendable assets and $2.6 trillion in on-loan assets for the securities finance market. www.datalend.com

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards. The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been honored as the Best Post-Trade Service Provider Globally, Best Market Data Provider Globally and for its outstanding Diversity & Inclusion initiatives in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023. www.equilend.com

SOURCE EquiLend

