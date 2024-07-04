AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

HR Path Secures Record €500 Million in Financing from Ardian to Accelerate its International Acquisition Strategy and Consolidate its Position as a Leader in HR Transformations

PRNewswire July 4, 2024

PARIS, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting, announces a record €500 million fundraising from Ardian, a world-leading private investment house. This landmark fundraising, the largest of the company’s history, marks a significant milestone in HR Path’s success story. It will play a crucial role in driving the next phase of HR Path’s growth and international expansion in the United States, Canada, Germany, the Nordic countries and Australia.

 

HR Path Logo

 

HR Path: HR Transformation for Efficient and Customized HR Management

The optimization of recruitment, the development and retention of talent and the effective management of human resources are key success factors and competitive advantages for companies.

HR Path employs a unique model to address these challenges in a global market driven by a multitude of technological solutions. By offering a comprehensive and customized approach to the full range of HR issues companies face, the Group positions itself as a true “one-stop shop for HR.”

Through its three business lines – Advise, Implement & Run – HR Path provides consultancy services, HR systems implementation and payroll outsourcing, enabling companies of all sizes and sectors to effectively transform and optimize their HR functions.

A Record Fundraising to Enter a New Phase of Growth

This position has enabled HR Path to establish itself as one of the world’s leading HR consultancies. The group now operates in 22 countries, employs over 1,800 people, and serves over 3,000 clients worldwide. It has a turnover of €215 million, with a CAGR of 25% since 2021.

To accelerate this growth, HR Path, has just closed a €500 million funding round from Ardian. “Securing this €500 million financing from Ardian is a transformative step for HR Path,” said François Boulet, co-founder and CEO of HR Path. “This partnership underlines their confidence in our business model and our growth trajectory. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the HR Path partners, our employees, and customers for their unwavering support and dedication. With the support of the team and Ardian, we are poised to expand our HR digital transformation services on a global scale and deliver unparalleled value to our clients.”

HR Path intends to use the new funding to continue and accelerate the external growth strategy initiated in 2009, which has seen the integration of 38 companies in 12 countries. The group plans to make new targeted acquisitions in strategic markets – such as the United States, Canada, Germany, the Nordic countries and Australia – to expand HR Path’s value proposition and strengthen its position in the global market.

Cyril Courtin, Co-founder and CEO of HR Path, added, “We also extend our gratitude to our partners, such as Société Générale Capital Partenaires (SGCP), one of our first financial partner and in particular Marc Jacquin, Director of Participations at SGCP, for their support and collaboration. This significant investment enables us to accelerate our growth plans and further innovate our service offerings. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and are committed to driving excellence in HR services worldwide.”

Media contact:
fabienne.latour@hr-path.com 

SOURCE HR Path

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.