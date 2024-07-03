AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Sungrow Deutschland Earns the Top Position in its Category on the Most Wanted Employer 2024 List

PRNewswire July 3, 2024

MUNICH, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is proud to announce that its subsidiary company, Sungrow Deutschland GMBH has been included in the Most Wanted Employer 2024 list by Zeit Verlagsgruppe in cooperation with Kununu.

Sungrow Deutschland GMBH is listed on the 17th place out of 1,.200 companies, first within its category, “Energy”. The company received an impressive score of 4.85 out of 5, confirming its high standards for the wellbeing of its employees. The ZEIT publishing group has developed the “Most Wanted Employer” in collaboration with the employer rating platform Kununu, providing an independent and reliable metric that could help employees find their future ideal employer.

“We are thrilled to receive the Most Wanted Employer Award, as it highlights our steadfast commitment to prioritizing our employees’ wellbeing in line with our mission of ‘Clean Power for All,'” said Mr. Moritz Rolf, Vice-President of Sungrow Europe, responsible for DACH, BENELUX, CEE, Nordics and Turkey. “The ongoing success of Sungrow Deutschland and our global teams is a reflection of their dedication and hard work. We celebrate this accomplishment and extend our heartfelt gratitude to each team member for their invaluable contributions.”

The well-being, fair treatment and strong professional development of its employees sits at the core of Sungrow’s strategy. Sungrow is dedicated to fostering a supportive environment that promotes growth, respects diversity, and nurtures every team member’s potential. The company has received globally a number of distinctions for its working environment and human resources ethics.

Over the past 27 years, Sungrow has been focusing on the main business of new energy, continuing to convert natural resources into stable and convenient clean energy through technological innovation and application practice, and building a bridge of connection, hoping to connect more upstream, downstream and ecological partners, and work together to build a sustainable future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow’s products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.