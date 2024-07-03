FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD, THE CELEBRATIONS FOR THE 28TH EDITION BEGIN

FLORENCE, Italy, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 28th edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award is about to kick off. Preparations are under way in the cities of Florence and Fiesole to host the numerous champions who will light up the 2024 edition, focused on the true values of sport. An event that this year promises to be packed with even more sports stories and legends, all linked by the common theme of ethics, loyalty, and respect.

The traditional gala dinner will officially open the two-day event, slated to be held this evening in Piazzale Michelangelo, one of Florence’s most breathtaking venues. The key moment will be tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4 at 8:30 pm, when the winners will take centre stage in the awards ceremony, in the timeless setting of Fiesole’s Roman Theatre.

Once again this year, prestigious figures who have shown that they embody the spirit of “fair play” over the course of their careers, have responded to the Fair Play invitation. Marco Belinelli, the first and only Italian to win the NBA will be representing basketball, while Gian Paolo Montali, former head coach of the Men’s National volleyball team, twice European Cup winners, will be representing volleyball. Space will also be given to winter sports with Francesca Lollobrigida, European gold medallist in speed skating. Field athletics will see the participation of Ambra Sabatini, flag bearer for the Italian contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, and sprinter, Roberto Rigali, world silver medallist in the 4x100m relay. Motorsport can count on the iconic figure of Cesare Fiorio, while Clemente Russo, heavyweight amateur boxing champion of the world and Olympic vice-champion, will be honoured for boxing. Fair Play for journalism will go to Federico Buffa, fervent narrator of extraordinary sporting figures and their exploits.

World-famous stars, Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto‘o, two of the greatest all-time African players, will be representing the football world and will be joined by a number of Italian players: Fabio Cannavaro, Ballon d’Or and captain of the 2006 winning World Cup team, Alessandro Costacurta, runner up in the 1994 World Cup with Sacchi’s Italian team, Ciro Ferrara, star of the “1990 Italian line-up” and runner up in the 2000 European Cup, plus former 1982 World Cup winner, Giuseppe Dossena. The award winning line-up is completed by the former Italian head coach, Cesare Prandelli, European Cup runner up with the Italian side in 2012.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by Rachele Sangiuliano and Omar Schillaci, together with the “Divina” Federica Pellegrini, guest star at the Award. The Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, winners of previous editions and guests of the final evening, include outstanding foil champion, Elisa Di Francisca, iconic player of the Fiorentina football team, Giancarlo Antognoni and Giusy Versace, first double-amputee runner for Italy.

A recording of the event, organised in partnership with Sky TG24, will be broadcast on Sportitalia.

“We are both thrilled and proud to usher in the 2024 edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award” – say Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, Members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation – “This year we will witness a gathering of an unprecedented number of champions. A parade of stars, united by the fundamental element that lies behind the Award, namely fair play, in sport and in life“.

Here is the list of the winners of the 28th Fair Play Menarini International Award:

DIDIER DROGBA

SAMUEL ETO‘O

MARCO BELINELLI

FEDERICO BUFFA

FABIO CANNAVARO

ALESSANDRO COSTACURTA

GIUSEPPE DOSSENA

CIRO FERRARA

CESARE FIORIO

FRANCESCA LOLLOBRIGIDA

GIAN PAOLO MONTALI

CESARE PRANDELLI

ROBERTO RIGALI

CLEMENTE RUSSO

AMBRA SABATINI

SOURCE Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite