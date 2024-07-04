AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fun88 Announces Title Sponsorship of Vizag Warriors for the Andhra Premier League

PRNewswire July 4, 2024

HYDERABAD, India, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fun88, a leading company in sports and entertainment, proudly announces its official title sponsorship with the Vizag Warriors for the Andhra Premier League (APL).

This exciting partnership shows Fun88’s ongoing support for regional cricket leagues in India. Fun88 is dedicated to helping young talent and building a strong cricket community. By supporting the Vizag Warriors and the APL, Fun88 strengthens the future of Indian cricket.

Fun88’s dedication to enhancing sporting experiences aligns well with the Vizag Warriors’ goals for success. Dr. Narendra Ram, co-owner of the Vizag Warriors team and founder of Lifespan Pvt Ltd., expressed his delight, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Fun88 News as the official title sponsor of the Vizag Warriors. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for our fans and aligns with our vision to support the growth of cricket in the region.

The Andhra Premier League, recognised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been key in encouraging cricket in Andhra Pradesh since its beginning in 2022 by the Andhra Cricket Association. The Andhra Premier League (APL) 2024, is currently underway. This year’s tournament, featuring six teams, kicked off on Sunday, June 30, and is scheduled to conclude on Saturday, July 13. The Vizag Warriors, co-owned by Lifespan Pvt. Ltd., are a strong team in the Andhra Premier League. They are known for their competitive spirit and dedication to cricket.

As the Andhra Premier League continues, the support from Fun88 is expected to provide a significant boost, enhancing the Vizag Warriors’ resources and capabilities. Both organizations are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership brings, promising fans an exciting and competitive season ahead. Fun88 extends its best wishes to the Vizag Warriors for a successful season!

Fun88 offers a diverse range of entertainment options, including live casino games, instant games, and betting opportunities, and comprehensive cricket news coverage.

About:

Fun88 is a leading platform for online gaming and sports betting, offers a variety of bonuses and promotions to enhance the gaming experience. Globally trusted, Fun88 guarantees a secure and fair environment, accessible via the user-friendly Fun88 mobile app for seamless navigation and quick withdrawals. The dedicated 24/7 customer care team ensures excellent support. Join Fun88 today and explore a world of exciting possibilities.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Contact:

Email: marketing@fun88india.com 

Fun88: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88 

Instagram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-is 

Telegram: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tg 

Twitter: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-tw 

YouTube: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-yt 

Facebook: https://link.fun88-india.com/fun88indofficial-fb

Fun88 Logo

 

SOURCE Fun88

