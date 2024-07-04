AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Partners with BLIK to Enable Zero-Fee Transactions for Polish Users

PRNewswire July 4, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce its partnership with BLIK, the innovative payment system in Poland, to revolutionize their digital asset trading experience by enabling zero-fee transactions for the Polish community.

From now until July 17, 2024, 10AM UTC, users who deposit or buy at least 100 USDT (or equivalent) and select BLIK as their payment method will enjoy zero fees. This promotion is available for both One-Click Buy and Fiat Deposit, empowering users to easily access the benefits of Bybit’s comprehensive trading features.

Bybit’s One-Click Buy and Fiat Deposit provide support for over 65 fiat currencies and 100+ cryptocurrencies. With robust security measures in place, users can have peace of mind while conducting transactions on the platform.

“Bybit’s partnership with BLIK marks a significant step in our mission to provide innovative solutions and unparalleled trading experience for users worldwide. Riding on the momentum of Bybit’s rapid growth, we are committed to bringing a more customized and exceptional experience to individuals seeking a more seamless digital asset trading experience. We believe that introducing zero-fee transactions to the Polish market will greatly benefit our users.” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

For more information about deposit or buy crypto with BLIK, visit this page.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 33 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-partners-with-blik-to-enable-zero-fee-transactions-for-polish-users-302189424.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.