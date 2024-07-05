AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

CKGSB Professor Quantified Value of Personal Data in E-Commerce

PRNewswire July 5, 2024

BEIJING, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a world where e-commerce platforms offer consumers an overwhelming array of products, data assets are the linchpins of digital platform operations as data-driven algorithm recommendations help users discover and purchase their desired items. But what would happen if these recommendations were turned off?

Sun Tianshu, CKGSB Dean’s Distinguished Chair Professor of Information Systems and Director of the Center for Digital Transformation, has explored this question by quantifying the value of personal data to e-commerce platforms through the world’s first large-scale randomized field experiment on 550,000 e-commerce users in collaboration with Zhejiang University and Alibaba, detailed in his recent paper published at Management Science, a top management journal, titled, “The Value of Personal Data in Internet Commerce: A High-Stake Field Experiment on Data Regulation Policy.”

The experiment uniquely assessed the significance of data assets to the digital platform economy by disabling the algorithmic recommendation system based on personal data on the platform’s homepage for the test group. The results were telling: when users were denied access to information flows recommended to them based on characteristics inferred from their personal data, ecommerce platforms saw asymmetry in the products recommended, hurting the diversity of products on platforms and leading to fewer transactions and lower engagement rate.

Products recommended on the homepage dropped from 4 million to around 280,000, and the top 1,000 products from leading brands took up 90% of recommended slots for a disproportionately high exposure. Customers’ click-through rate (CTR) and page views (PV) went down by 75.3% and 33.6% respectively and sellers’ gross merchandise value (GMV) and transaction volume plummeted by a whopping 81.1% and 86%. Small and medium-sized sellers on the platform saw a 54% decrease in pageviews and a 90% drop in GMV, suggesting they were more impacted than leading sellers, whose PV fell by 27% and GMV by 79%. Research also found consumers with low purchasing power are negatively impacted.

This paper provides a quantified basis for how to balance the use of data assets and personal privacy protection through large-scale experiments, but also helps businesses formulate more informed digital economic policies.

Professor Sun leads CKGSB’s Center for Digital Transformation, focusing on digital business, digital technology and implication for traditional businesses. This research underscores CKGSB’s commitment to pioneering knowledge that drive understanding and innovation in the digital economy.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ckgsb-professor-quantified-value-of-personal-data-in-e-commerce-302189465.html

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.