Bitget, BitMart and AscendEX Announce Saving Promotions Featuring Stablecoin WUSD, Up to 11% APY

PRNewswire July 4, 2024

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WSPN, a leading global digital payments company renowned for its commitment to transparency, speed, and efficiency, today announced new partnerships with Bitget, BitMart and AscendEX to launch special savings promotions featuring WUSD, a fiat-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. Bitget, BitMart and AscendEX users can now easily convert their USDT holdings to WUSD and earn up to 11% APY.

Through this partnership, Bitget, BitMart and AscendEX users can now participate in these saving promotions and earn competitive yields. By simply depositing WUSD, or converting USDT to WUSD, and staking WUSD on either platform, users can start earning passive income with minimal effort. Both fixed and flexible staking options are available, providing users with the flexibility to manage their assets while earning competitive returns.

WUSD is currently available on 30 exchanges, including industry leaders such as MEXC Global and BingX, and across 6 major blockchains: Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), Arbitrum and Base. WUSD’s reach extends with strategic partnerships including DigiFT, Alchemy Pay, and Stablewallet, demonstrating its commitment to accessibility and interoperability.

This collaboration demonstrates WSPN’s commitment to providing WUSD holders with rewarding opportunities in the market. WSPN will actively explore other partnership opportunities to develop new features and products, such as lending and borrowing, to further enhance the WUSD ecosystem and provide users with even more opportunities to utilize their WUSD holdings.

To start earning passive income today, visit Bitget at tinyurl.com/bitgetearning, BitMart at https://tinyurl.com/BitMartsaving,  and AscendEX at https://tinyurl.com/asdearning.

About WSPN

WSPN is a global digital payments company that provides transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions leveraging the latest technological advancements of Distributed Ledger Technology (“DLT”). We are dedicated to shaping seamless digital payment solutions for our global partners worldwide at the frontier of future digital payments and financial inclusion.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

About Bitget
Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,000+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their website, follow their Twitter, or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Be sure to download the BitMart App to easily trade your favourite crypto anytime, anywhere.

About AscendEX

AscendEX (formerly BitMax) is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bitget-bitmart-and-ascendex-announce-saving-promotions-featuring-stablecoin-wusd-up-to-11-apy-302189466.html

SOURCE WSPN

