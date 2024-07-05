AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
10 Million Downloads and Counting: Suika Game Releases Special Skins Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch users

PRNewswire July 5, 2024

TOKYO, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Aladdin X Inc. a subsidiary of the award-winning projector and laser projector brand XGIMI, launched the ‘[Summer Version] Special Skin Expansion Pack’ in Japan on June 28th. This new pack, now available globally, allows players to enjoy customizing the game interface by combining various parts on Nintendo Switch™.

[Summer Version] Special Skins Expansion Pack

Starting June 28th, we are offering a series of free skins that allow players to customize with favorite combination at no cost. Additionally, we have released four paid skins, each inspired by a delightful summer theme: ‘Sunset Beach’, ‘Sunflower Farm’, ‘Summer Holiday’ and ‘Fireworks display’.

These paid skins include multiple customizable parts (background, Poppy, box, and dressing up your own watermelon), allowing players to create a unique design. We hope you enjoy this new feature.

We are thrilled to announce that the total number of downloads for Suika Game across Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android has exceeded 10 million. We remain dedicated to enhancing the gaming experience for all players, and we appreciate every of your continued support.

Suika Game – Free skins

Customize the combination of the game interface including, background, box, Poppy and more to your favorite combinations at no cost.

Suika Game - Free skins

Suika Game – [Summer Version] Special Skins Expansion Pack (Paid)

We offer a collection of four summer-themed skins: ‘Sunset Beach’, ‘Sunflower Farm’, ‘Summer Holiday’ and ‘Fireworks display’.
The [Summer Version] Special Skins Expansion Pack, which contains all four skins, is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop worldwide.
Price: 350 JPY / 4.19 USD / 4,19 EUR / 3,500 KRW / 21 HKD

Individual purchase options:

Sunset Beach: A summer sunset beach theme with 8 interchangeable fruit parts, a newly designed Poppy and box, and a tropical background skin.
Price: 100 JPY / 1.19 USD / 1,19 EUR / 1000 KRW / 6 HKD

Suika Game - Sunset Beach skin

Sunflower Farm: A sunflower farm theme with 8 interchangeable fruit parts, a newly designed Poppy and box, and a sunflower farm background skin.
Price100 JPY / 1.19 USD / 1,19 EUR / 1000 KRW / 6 HKD

Suika Game - Sunflower Farm skin

Summer Holiday: A summer holiday theme with 8 interchangeable fruit parts, a newly designed Poppy and box, and a traditional Japanese garden background skin.
Price: 100 JPY / 1.19 USD / 1,19 EUR / 1000 KRW / 6 HKD

Suika Game - Summer Holiday skin

Fireworks display: A fireworks display theme with 14 interchangeable fruit parts, a newly designed Poppy and box, an animated fireworks festival-style skin, an animated firework effect game start interface, limited BGM inspired by summer festivals, and sound effects that play every time the fruit evolves.
Price: 150 JPY / 1.79 USD / 1,79 EUR / 1500 KRW / 9 HKD

Suika Game - Fireworks Display skin

* Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

About Suika Game

Suika Game is a puzzle game where players group fruits of the same type and gradually evolve them into larger fruits, with the highest-level being a watermelon.
Copyright: ©︎ 2021 Aladdin X Inc
Official Website: https://www.aladdinx.jp/pages/suika-game
Official X: https://twitter.com/SuikaGame_jp 

About XGIMI

XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd (688696.SH), established in 2013, is a global leading brand in projectors and laser projectors, integrates design, R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service. Cooperating with well-known partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI strives to create all-in-one entertainment products and continuously refine them with a user-centric approach. In 2023, XGIMI ranked first in the global home projector market in terms of shipments.

Additional information is available at: https://www.xgimi.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/10-million-downloads-and-counting-suika-game-releases-special-skins-expansion-pack-for-nintendo-switch-users-302189616.html

SOURCE XGIMI

