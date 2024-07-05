AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KORE Helps mCare Digital Launch the Next Generation of Personal Emergency Technology

PRNewswire July 5, 2024

mCare Digital unveils the mCareWatch MW-241 powered by KORE connectivity

ATLANTA, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KORE, a global leader in Internet of Things (“IoT”) Solutions and pioneering IoT hyperscaler, and provider of IoT Connectivity, Solutions and Analytics, and mCare Digital, a leader in assistive technology, is proud to announce the launch of the mCareWatch 241, the latest innovation in personal emergency alarms. By providing the connectivity and provisioning platform needed to seamlessly connect the wearable devices, KORE enables mCare to virtually monitor patients in their homes or healthcare facilities.

mCareWatch-241

Recently awarded the Best Innovative Assistive Technology product at the Asia Pacific Eldercare Awards in Singapore, the mCareWatch 241 showcases mCare Digital’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Richard Tuke, vice president of sales for KORE EAP, is delighted to help push the needle forward when it comes to personal emergency technology. “Congratulations to mCare on their award-winning innovative health watch. Powered by IoT, this cutting-edge technology is truly enhancing lives and setting new standards in healthcare,” said Tuke. “Here’s to continued success and transforming health monitoring for individuals everywhere.”

Designed to offer the dignity of independence coupled with the security of immediate assistance, the mCareWatch 241 provides a new level of freedom and connectivity for users and caregivers alike. Each feature, from its lightweight design to extended battery life, was crafted to ensure all users can navigate their daily lives with confidence and ease.

Peter Apostolopoulos, co-founder of mCare Digital, is dedicated to enabling independence for individuals who need it most, like seniors and those living with disabilities. “The mCareWatch 241 represents our dedication to listening and responding to the needs of our customers. We are thrilled to offer a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of those we serve,” said Apostolopoulos. “This new model reflects our commitment to providing innovative, reliable, and user-friendly assistive technology.”

To learn more, watch the case study here.

About KORE
KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers’ business outcomes. For more information, visit korewireless.com

About mCare Digital
mCare Digital Pty Ltd is an Australian software company focused on using the latest technology to provide human-centred solutions for caring, wellbeing and independent living. In addition to smart wearable mCareWatch devices such as watches and the mCareMate Safety Alarm, it has developed the ConnectiveCare® software platform to provide organisations with functionality, information, and insights to support better caring and more advanced healthcare. The easy-to-use proprietary platform can be adapted to suit a wide range of needs including linking wearable, biometric and other healthcare devices via Bluetooth 2.0 and 4G connectivity. For more information, visit mcaredigital.com.au.

KORE Media Contact
Stephen Bell
Senior Marketing Manager
Email: sbell@korewireless.com
+1-440-622-9352

KORE is now trading on the NYSE under ticker symbol KORE

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454569/KORE_mCareWatch_MW241_Black_side.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1571455/KORE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kore-helps-mcare-digital-launch-the-next-generation-of-personal-emergency-technology-302189733.html

SOURCE KORE Wireless

