AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Xinhua Silk Road: Forum held in SW China Yunnan’s Yuxi to deepen international cooperation on Chengjiang Biota

PRNewswire July 5, 2024

BEIJING, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “40th Anniversary, Discovery of Chengjiang Biota — International Palaeontological Forum” kicked off on July 2 in Chengjiang, Yuxi, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, and will last to July 6.

This international forum aims to look back on the cooperation results in recent years, share experience, and look forward to the future. By leveraging the strengths of domestic and foreign research institutions, the forum seeks to deepen international cooperation in scientific research.

Experts and scholars from China, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Republic of Korea and Switzerland, have attended the forum. A total of 39 oral presentations and six academic posters will be presented to focus on domestic and foreign research achievements in life evolution in the early Cambrian Age.

Located on the shores of Fuxian Lake in the central part of Yunnan Province, the Chengjiang Biota is known as a “world-class treasure trove for fossils”. On July 1, 2012, the Chengjiang Biota was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming China’s first and Asia’s only fossil world natural heritage site.

To date, more than 20 phyla and over 300 species of rare Cambrian fossils have been discovered in the Chengjiang Biota, with 80 percent of them being new species. The Chengjiang Fossil Site World Natural Heritage Museum now has a collection of over 60,000 specimens.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340963.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.