AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Peak Energy signs MOU with Shinsung E&G and YSP to develop solar rooftop portfolio in Korea

PRNewswire July 5, 2024

SINGAPORE and SEOUL, South Korea, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — July 3rd, 2024, Peak Energy, a leading renewable developer in Asia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shinsung E&G (“Shinsung”) and YSP Co., Ltd. to jointly develop a 50 MW solar portfolio in South Korea. The agreement is designed to be a win-win structure by providing increased revenue to existing building owners and green power to RE 100 companies.

Image: Signing Ceremony between Peak Energy, Shinsung E&G and YSP in Seoul, Korea (PRNewsfoto/Peak Energy)

Recently, the South Korean Government has reinforced initiatives to increase development of renewable energy projects, introducing regulatory changes to facilitate solar deployment on small plots of land and available rooftops. These initiatives are designed to help S. Korea reduce power costs, improve energy security and to meet ambitious net zero targets.

Peak Energy is led by a team that has developed the largest solar rooftop portfolio in Asia, with over 400 MW of projects completed across 13 countries in the last few years. Under this agreement, Peak Energy will be responsible for project coordination, business management, financing and sourcing corporate customers for the power. Shinsung and YSP will focus on sourcing rooftops and lead construction activities.

Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy said, “Peak Energy is committed to Korea, we currently own and operate one of the largest projects in the country. Peak and its partners are committed to helping the South Korean Government achieve its goals and this agreement is specifically focused on catalyzing the rooftop solar industry. We are keen to help by bringing global best practices. That being said, we rely on long-term, strategic partnerships to help us grow and we are very pleased to launch with two of the top solar industry players in Korea.

Su-ok Choi, Vice President of Shinsung’s Renewable Energy Business Division, said, “Through this agreement, we expect to further revitalize the domestic solar energy market and create positive synergy among the three companies. We will continue to do our best to achieve carbon neutrality in the future.”

About Peak Energy

Peak Energy is headquartered in Singapore and is an Independent Power Producer that develops, owns, and operates renewable assets across Asia. Peak Energy’s activities encompass the whole specter of renewable energy business models such as utility-scale development, off-site PPAs, onsite PPAs and energy storage applications, in order to position itself as the one-stop partner for corporates seeking to decarbonize their operations in Asia Pacific. Peak Energy has nearly 300 MW of operating solar projects across Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.peakenergy.asia. Peak Energy is wholly-owned by Stonepeak. Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $57.9 billion of assets under management.

About Shinsung E&G

Shinsung is a first-generation domestic solar power company that produces high-output, eco-friendly solar modules and is leading the industry in South Korea through the construction and operation of solar power plants. In addition, Shinsung has developed a cloud-based ‘Eco Platform’ service that provides total renewable energy services and provides solutions for optimal RE100 implementation, including power generation monitoring and economic analysis of power demand and supply companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/peak-energy-signs-mou-with-shinsung-eg-and-ysp-to-develop-solar-rooftop-portfolio-in-korea-302189973.html

SOURCE Peak Energy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.