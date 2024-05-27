AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Kodak Photo Printer, Manufactured By Prinics, Maintains Amazon Bestseller Status: A Timeless Favorite

PRNewswire July 8, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Kodak photo printer, manufactured and distributed by Prinics Co., Ltd., has become a global Amazon bestseller.

Kodak Photo Printer’s instant cameras and photo printers, which utilize the proprietary 4PASS photo printing technology developed by Prinics Co., Ltd., feature convenient and intuitive all-in-one cartridges and are exported to 21 countries worldwide. As of May 27, 2024, nine of these products have been selected as bestsellers on Amazon and Walmart in seven countries.

The 2-inch, 3-inch, and 6-inch film format instant cameras and photo printers in the Kodak photo printer’s retro lineup have received high ratings from users as Amazon bestsellers. Among them, the 3-inch instant camera (Kodak Mini Shot 3) is uniquely recognized in the 3-inch instant camera industry. Additionally, the 6-inch photo printer (Kodak Dock Plus), which introduced a docking system that differentiates it from other companies, has maintained its bestseller status in this category on Amazon for about 5 years.

Recently, a new product line, the ERA lineup, has been launched, continuing the reputation of the existing RETRO lineup. Along with the existing 2-inch, 3-inch, and 6-inch lineups, the ‘Kodak Mini Shot 4 ERA’; the world’s first instant camera capable of 4-inch square type photo printing, a 1-inch camera (Memo Shot ERA), and a 0.5-inch printer (Memo Label ERA) have been introduced, securing a diverse range of sizes.

All models of Kodak’s instant cameras can print smartphone images like a printer with their 2-in-1 functionality, and they are globally recognized for their price competitiveness when purchased with bundled cartridges compared to other companies.

A representative from Prinics Co., Ltd. promised, “We will continuously strive towards our slogan ‘Print happiness,’ and we will keep releasing various products with the mission of achieving customer satisfaction as our goal.”

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print.

-NA Shop: https://shop.kodakphotoprinter.com/
-Europe Shop: https://kodakphotoprinter.eu/

SOURCE Prinics

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.