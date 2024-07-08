Advancing Its Plan Towards Net Zero, Vinamilk Announces Third Carbon Neutral Facility

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vinamilk, Vietnam’s leading dairy company, announce that its Vietnam Beverage Factory has attained international certification for Carbon Neutrality (PAS 2060:2014) from the British Standards Institute (BSI). Achieved 3 Carbon Neutral Units within less than a year of announcing the action plan Vinamilk Pathways to Dairy Net Zero 2050, this demonstrates the company’s commitment and remarkable progress in sustainable practices.

A step further of Vinamilk to Net Zero goal

Established in 2010, Vinamilk’s Vietnam Beverage Factory produces over 282 million items annually. The factory’s certification confirms the neutralization of 3,410 tons of CO2e emissions, achieved through emission reductions in production and investments in forest funds to absorb greenhouse gases. Through the adoption of green energy and advanced technologies, the factory sources over 92% of its energy consumption from clean, renewable sources, resulting in a 30% reduction in emissions.

This notable milestone underscores Vinamilk’s dedication to sustainability, as the company now has a total of three certified facilities (including Nghe An Dairy Factory and Nghe An Dairy Farm). Together, these facilities offset 21,000 tons of CO2 emissions (scope 1 & 2), equivalent to the impact of approximately 2 million trees.

“We are actively integrating eco-friendly technologies, transitioning to green energy, and adopting circular economy principles to develop factory models that are not only modern and of international quality, but also increasingly sustainable. With the unwavering determination of our Board of Directors and the positive commitment of our employees, Vinamilk is committed to further reducing the carbon footprint of each product for consumers,” said Mr. Le Hoang Minh, Production Executive Director and Head of the Net Zero Project at Vinamilk.

From plan to impactful actions

Through Vinamilk Pathways to Dairy Net Zero 2050, the company is actively implementing projects to reduce its carbon footprint following 8 key pillars: Sustainable sourcing, Green & Renewable energy, Low-emission packaging, Low-carbon product development, Eco-friendly Logistics, Carbon sequestration, Sustainable consumption & Circular economy and Commitment to stakeholders.

“By conducting a comprehensive inventory and thorough assessment of emissions, businesses can gain the necessary insights to create a systematic roadmap for emissions reduction and neutralization. As the consulting firm responsible for verifying these practices at various Vinamilk factories, we believe their initiatives can serve as a model for companies striving for sustainability and contributing to Vietnam’s Net Zero goal,” said Mr. Le Duyen Anh, General Director of BSI Vietnam.

Furthermore, Vinamilk is establishing large-scale carbon sequestration initiatives, including expanding green tree funds at farms and factories, preserving over 1,000 hectares of forest in Laos, and promoting tree planting through the Vinamilk Net Zero Forest project. This includes a joint effort with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to reforest 25 hectares of mangrove in Ca Mau Province.

Recognized by the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024 as the winner of the Green Leadership category, the Vinamilk Pathways to Dairy Net Zero 2050 program demonstrates the company’s pioneering role in ESG and sustainable development, creating impactful changes not only for business practices but also for Vietnam’s dairy industry in the Net Zero journey.

About Vinamilk

Founded in 1976, Vinamilk is Vietnam’s leading dairy company, manages 15 farms and 17 factories, supplying up to 250 SKUs in the product portfolio, exported to 60 countries and regions. It ranks as the sixth most valuable dairy brand globally, valued at USD 3 billion, and is among the top five sustainable dairy brands worldwide.

To learn more on Vinamilk’s Net Zero 2050 plan, please visit: https://www.vinamilk.com.vn/phat-trien-ben-vung/bao-cao/2023/en.html

