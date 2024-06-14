AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Football Fever: Agoda Shares Top Markets Searching For Holiday Accommodations in Germany

PRNewswire July 8, 2024

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As football fever reaches its height in Europe this summer, digital travel platform Agoda has identified the top Asian markets searching for holiday accommodations in Germany during the continent’s popular tournament. South Korea came out on top, followed by Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and India.

 

Top Accommodation Searches for Travel to Germany – Agoda

1

South Korea

2

Japan

3

Hong Kong

4

Taiwan

5

India

The football tournament has drawn interest from travelers throughout Asia, from northern Asian markets like South Korea to India further west. The final week of the tournament will see matches being played in Munich and Dortmund, finally culminating at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Other host cities were Cologne, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Leipzig, and Stuttgart, each with lively and festive fan zones, attracting football enthusiasts and tourists alike.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “Major European football tournaments have always been a big draw for football fans, and this year is no exception. Asia’s interest in Germany for accommodation during the tournament further proves that, with travelers keen to explore more of what the host cities have to offer beyond just the games. And it’s great to see an uptake in travelers looking to Agoda to provide them with their stay, flight, and experience options.”

Agoda’s data highlights that Munich is the most searched destination from Asia, followed closely by Berlin. Hamburg, Dusseldorf, and Cologne also feature prominently, offering a mix of historical landmarks, modern attractions, and a lively sports scene.

To help travelers see the world for less, Agoda offers great value deals for travel to Europe, Asia, or elsewhere. The Agoda platform offers over four million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities.

NOTE TO EDITORS

ABOUT THE DATA: The ranking is based on Agoda searches from Asia, made on Agoda between 15 May and 14 June 2024, for holiday accommodations in the Euro 2024 host cities.

ABOUT AGODA

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.2M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs over 7,000 staff members in 26 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

