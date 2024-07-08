AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cambrex to Expand Stability Storage Business with New Facility in Durham, North Carolina

PRNewswire July 8, 2024

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cambrex today announced the expansion of its stability storage business, Q1 Scientific, which offers environmentally-controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and life sciences industries. Q1 Scientific will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Durham, North Carolina before the end of 2024, featuring advanced storage capabilities and co-located next to the existing Cambrex analytical facility.

Cambrex Logo

The new Durham facility will initially offer 7 ICH stability chambers, covering a range of conditions including 2-8°C, 25°C/40%RH, 25°C/60%RH, 30°C/65%RH, and 40°C/75%RH, as well as both -20°C and ultra low (-70°C/-80°C) storage conditions. The phase 2 expansion, planned within the next 24 months, will increase the facility’s capacity to 20 chambers, with the potential for 20,000 cubic feet of storage space when complete. The facility’s Research Triangle Park (RTP) location in North Carolina will provide same day and next day delivery across the US.

Tom Loewald, CEO at Cambrex, stated, “We are thrilled to expand Q1 Scientific’s reach into Durham, North Carolina, enhancing our ability to serve pharmaceutical companies across North America. This investment not only broadens our footprint but also leverages Q1 Scientific’s extensive expertise in the stability storage business.”

Q1 Scientific’s expansion into Durham complements its existing facilities in Waterford, Ireland, and Liège, Belgium, giving it a global footprint with three locations covering both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

Stephen Delaney, Managing Director of Q1 Scientific, added, “Operating three sites globally will be a significant benefit to our customers, who can now expect faster turnaround times for the return of samples and greater temperature-controlled transport options across the US and Europe.”

Cambrex continues to expand its capabilities and capacity across its North American and European network to meet the growing demand for outsourced drug development and manufacturing services.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services.

With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs.

About Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex company

Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex Company, is a leading provider of environmentally controlled stability storage services for the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries. With a decade of expertise, Q1 Scientific safeguards critical breakthroughs and life-changing innovations at state-of-the-art facilities in Ireland and Belgium. By utilizing Q1 Scientific’s services, companies can accelerate the introduction of new drugs to the market while avoiding the expense of building and monitoring their own storage chambers. In June 2022, Q1 Scientific was acquired by Cambrex.

 

Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex Company Logo

 

SOURCE Cambrex

