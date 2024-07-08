Mercirugs Revolutionizes Home Décor with Washable, Spillproof Rugs

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mercirugs Pty Ltd is proud to announce its range of washable rugs , offering the perfect combination of style, functionality, and convenience for modern households.

Mercirugs engineers tightly woven rugs that prevent liquid from seeping through. This innovative design ensures that spills can be easily wiped away, leaving no stains behind. Mercirugs’ products are designed to withstand the challenges of everyday life.

‘At Mercirugs, we understand that life happens – spills and accidents, especially when you have kids and pets,’ said Albert, CEO of Mercirugs Pty Ltd. ‘We want to provide our customers with high-quality rugs that look aesthetic but still offer practical solutions.’

Understanding families’ needs, Mercirugs designs pet- and kid-friendly rugs. These rugs withstand the antics of pets and children, ensuring durability and convenience without compromising on style or comfort.

The key features of Mercirugs’ washable rugs include:

Spillproof Technology : The tight weave prevents liquids from soaking, making clean-ups easy.

: The tight weave prevents liquids from soaking, making clean-ups easy. Stain Removal : Any remaining stains will come off in the washing machine, restoring the rug to its brand-new appearance.

: Any remaining stains will come off in the washing machine, restoring the rug to its brand-new appearance. Durability and Design: Combining durability and design, Mercirugs offers a wide range of long-lasting rugs with styles to suit any décor.

Mercirugs’ vintage rugs collection is the best-selling collection ranging from soft pastel colours to bold blues and maroons. The rugs are available in multiple sizes, perfect for use in living or dining rooms.

Both the living room rugs and dining room rugs can withstand non-stop foot traffic. They are stylish and durable, with padded bottoms to cushion feet against hard floors. Mercirugs’ advanced spillproof technology for the dining room collection prevents spills and stains while cooking.

Committed to sustainability, Mercirugs’ rugs are made from eco-friendly materials. They are gentle on the planet and hypoallergenic, making them ideal for family homes.

Mercirugs’ products are available online, with free shipping across Australia. Customers can browse through the collection of designs and sizes to find the perfect fit for their living spaces.

For more information, please contact: Mercirugs Email: info@mercirugs.com.au Phone: 1300 763 808

About Mercirugs Pty Ltd

Mercirugs Pty Ltd is a washable rugs company based in Melbourne, Australia. Dedicated to combining innovation and stylish designs, Mercirugs offers practical and elegant rugs for modern homes. Mercirugs continues to set new standards in the home décor industry with a focus on customer satisfaction and product excellence.

